This Chennai Dispensary is Vaccinating Stray Dogs Against Parvovirus

As much as we love dogs, the strays are often seen as nothing less than nuisance with left to fend for themselves. And while practically it may not be possible to do much for them apart from giving out the occasional leftover food or feeding biscuits, there are some who go out of their way to care for these dogs. A similar example is the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary who have been a support to these animals since years. And now, in the face of the parvovirus outbreak, they have taken it upon themselves to vaccinate the animals too, The New Indian Express reported.

This parvovirus is highly contagious and usually spreads through direct contact with an infected dog or by indirect contact with a contaminated object. A dog is exposed to the virus if it sniffs, licks or comes in contact with infected feces. Indirect transmission can also happen through someone who might have been near an infected animal and then comes in contact with a disease-free dog. The virus mostly affects the stomach and small intestines as it destroys cells, impairs absorption, and disrupts the gut barrier. Treatment is available as vaccination but non-vaccinated or treated cases can be fatal.

R Sooraj Mohan, who is a senior veterinarian at the Dispensary says the rain also can act as a spreader for the virus. “When a puppy is affected, it spreads through contact. We feel that the shower helped spread it to all the puppies in the area. We noticed a spike by the end of June and have had around 25 cases every day," he was quoted by TNIE.

Apart from parvovirus vaccinations, the dispensary also handles cases of wound cases, tick fever, operations for animals such as cats, horses, donkeys, cows, bulls and more. They also provide fluids and medicines needed for recovery for cases that aren’t treatable by vaccines. The first shot of the vaccine should ideally be given when the pup is 45 days old which produces antibodies to fight the infection later.

The dispensary has currently 250 in-patient animals who are taken care of by 7 veterinarians who handle birth control surgery, tumour removal to amputations. The clinic also has an outpatient clinic and the fees charged are nominal and most of the treatment is free.

Love for animals can often make people do unique things. A couple from the UK who had come down to India on holidays ended up staying back for over a decade. Their reason- they fell in love with the street dogs in Kerala’s Kovalam. 12 years ago, Mary and Steve Muscroft decided to come visit India for a two-week holiday but on seeing the condition of the street dogs in the coastal town, decided to stay back to provide for them. And since then, the couple has stayed back and now helps rear close to 140 dogs and feed and shelter them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here