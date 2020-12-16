Chennai Girl Cooks her Way Into Record Book by Rustling up 46 Dishes in an Hour

SN Lakshami, a girl from Tamil Nadu, has bagged a world record title after she cooked 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai. She has bagged the unique title and entered the UNICO Book of World Records for her amazing cooking skills.

While talking to ANI, Lakshami, holder of a world record, shared that her mother has been teaching her to cook as she developed an interest in culinary. She also added how happy she was after achieving that milestone. The news website shared the wonderful report along with photographs on Twitter on December 16.

Tamil Nadu: A girl entered UNICO Book Of World Records by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai yesterday. SN Lakshmi Sai Sri said, "I learnt cooking from my mother. I am very happy". pic.twitter.com/AmZ60HWvYX — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

The news has garnered more than 3500 likes and people are applauding her skills and thanking her for making the nation proud. Many are extending their best wishes and congratulations are in order for her amazing talent at such a young age.

Her mother, N Kalaimagal shared that Lakshami developed an interest in cooking while everyone was locked at home during nationwide lockdown and her father proposed the idea to try to make a world record when he saw that she has been doing really well. After doing some research, Lakshami’s father found that a 10-year-old girl, Saanvi, from Kerala had cooked 30 dishes earlier and he encouraged Lakshami to break that record.

Kalaimagal also shared that she herself cooks many traditional cuisines of Tamil Nadu and Lakshami would spend most of her time with the mother in the kitchen. When she discussed the daughter’s interest in cooking with her father, he came up with the idea that Lakhshami could try to make a world record on culinary activity and that’s how it all started.

The news has also garnered hilarious comments from the users and some of them are making fun of their own cooking skills as compared to Lakshami’s.

“Took me 2 hours to prepare decent daal chawal,” wrote a Twitter user in comment section.

Took me 2 hours to prepare decent daal chawal — Komal (@_KomalS) December 15, 2020

“Aur mere yaha 1 banane mein halat puncture ho jati sabki,” shared another user which translates to ‘his family gets tired after making only one dish.’ Many are calling her “India’s new and little Masterchef.”

In August 2020, Saanvi, a 10-year-old from Kerala earned a place in world records after she prepared 33 dishes in less than an hour. She was recognized by Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for her skills. The platter included idli, fried rice, mushroom, paneer tikka, sandwich, papdi chaat, pancake and chicken roast.