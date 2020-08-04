Chennai Man Attempts to Break Guinness World Record By Solving Most Rubik’s Cubes Underwater

A 25-year old youth from Chennai has attempted to make it to the Guinness World Record by solving most Rubik's cubes underwater in a single breath. Sekar successfully solved six Rubik's cubes in 2.17 minutes against the previous record of five Rubik's cube solved underwater in 2014.

“I finally broke the record after six years. I am the first person to attempt this record in Asia," Sekar said, He is currently works in a school in a Chennai.

#WATCH Chennai: 25-year old Illayaram Sekar attempts to break the Guinness World Record of solving most Rubik's cubes underwater in a single breath. Sekar successfully solved 6 Rubik's cubes in 2.17 minutes against the previous record of 5 Rubik's cube solved underwater in 2014 pic.twitter.com/wcY6Er31gm — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

"I want to inspire my students to do more. Pandemic will come and go but our mind and spirit should reach a higher level to face anything in life," Sekar was quoted as saying.

The video was tweeted by the ANI and netizens could not stop praising Sekar about his genius skills.

Brilliant Sekar — D.Dutta✍️ (@DADULDUTTA8) August 3, 2020

It's amazing talent......congratulations bro — Saravanakumar M (@Saravan65338234) August 3, 2020

Earlier, A 20-year-old Mumbai resident, Chinmay Prabhu, made it to the Guinness Book of World Records by solving the pyramid-shaped Rubik's Cube underwater.