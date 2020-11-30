Chennai Man Donates 100 Rice Bags to Hospital Staff After Parents Recover From Covid-19

A good deed goes a long way - especially in the case when it's helping frontline healthcare workers.

A Tamil Nadu man may have set one of the best examples so far, by donating over a hundred bags of rice of 5 kgs each to 100 healthcare workers.

The man made the gesture after his aged parents recovered from Covid-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. They had also been in the ICU due to the severity of the disease.

The Dean of the hospital, Dr. E Theranirajan, told The New Indian Express that the man's parents, both who were over the age of 70, were hospitalised with severe distress. “They were in the Covid ICU for about eight days before being discharged,” he said. The dean added that the patients also required oxygen support.

Following the discharge oh his parents, their son came forward to donate rice bags to the hospital’s ‘crystal’ workers, who take care of the sanitation and hygiene at the hospital.

“He has also said he would donate further to other unknown patients at the hospital too,” the dean added.

The unnamed Tamil Nadu man has set an example by honoring our healthcare workers - but he's not the only one.

In Panama, 22 artists asked to transform frontline health workers' lab coats into auction-ready artwork to raise money for anti-virus equipment in the Central American country.

Anonymous street artist, Banksy, had left his artwork at a UK hospital with a note, "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white." The painting is estimated to be priced at £5 Million.

Earlier, at the start of the pandemic, Erin and Merlin from Vasai, Maharashtra, cut down on their wedding expenses and donated 50 beds along with pillows and blankets to a quarantine facility.