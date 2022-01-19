Chennai Man Fakes His Own Kidnapping to Extort Rs 30 Lakh From Father

A Chennai man faked his own kidnapping to extort Rs 30 lakh from his father. The Chennai City Police traced him in Secunderabad and brought him back home after his father approached them. P Krishna Prasad, 24, was then let off with a warning, reported The Indian Express. Think that’s ridiculous? Wait till you hear why he took the pains to stage his own abduction. Krishna Prasad is the younger of two sons of Pensilaya, 54, who is a businessman residing in Chennai’s Vadapalani. As per the report, Krishna Prasad wanted to extort the money for the purposes of shooting a short film. It would appear that he has certainly got the dramatic expertise of a filmmaker already, if not the attention to detail.

Pensilaya approached the police on January 14, claiming that his son had visited a local shopping mall the previous day and had not come back home the day after. He informed the police that he had received a text message from Krishna Prasad’s number, telling him that his son had been kidnapped and that he would have to pay a ransom of Rs 30 lakh to get him back. That turned out to be not quite the move that he should have made.

Vadapalani Police, under Inspector Praveen Rajesh, started to look into the matter, forming a team to inquire into the ‘kidnapping’. The cybercrime department got involved and the police ended up tracing Krishna Prasad’s mobile location to Secunderabad in Telangana. The Chennai police team went to the city, and with help from the local police, finally ended up ‘rescuing’ Krishna Prasad from Krishna Prasad.

Faking one’s own kidnapping is in fact not rare. Last year in August, someone did it for far less serious reasons than what Krishna Prasad had. A Ludhiana tween faked their own kidnapping, sending the parents and the local police into a tizzy, only to be ultimately tracked down and sent back home — all of it to just meet her friend outside school for a few hours. The girl, who left home in the morning for school, did not return in time in the afternoon. This caused her parents to worry and enquire about her to another classmate who lived in the same neighbourhood in Bhamian Kalan. Apparently, the tween had convinced her classmate to narrate a story to her parents about five men having kidnapped her.

