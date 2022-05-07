Chennai Man Gobbles Jewellery Worth Rs 1.45 lakh Along With Biryani at Eid Party

An Eid party took a bizarre turn of events as it ended up with a guest getting an enema. Well, the statement does promise an outrageous plot, and, trust us, it delivers accordingly. The incident occurred in Chennai where a 32-year-old man, apart from swallowing biryani at the party, also swallowed jewellery worth Rs 1.45 lakh. When the matter came to light, doctors had to give the man an enema and a heavy dose of laxatives to retrieve the ornaments. A jewellery shop worker invited some friends over to her place on the occasion of Eid. Tagging along with the invitees was the boyfriend of one of the friends. The man, who is not named, enjoyed a sumptuous feast, and allegedly, a few drinks too. As per the claims made by the police, this inebriated condition became the reason for a bizarre theft.

After the party culminates, the host notices a gold chain, a diamond pendant, and a diamond necklace missing from the house. On enquiring, the friend’s boyfriend, who was unemployed at the time, was suspected to be the culprit. The host lodged a complaint at the Virugambakkam police station, as reported by The News Indian Express.

Following this, the man was questioned on May 4, when he confessed to having committed the crime. He claimed that he had swallowed the jewellery the day he attended the party. After performing an X-ray scan, his claims turned out to be true. The necklace, chain, and pendant were still in his stomach.

Gold worth Rs 25,000 and a necklace worth Rs 95,000 were retrieved from the man’s stomach after performing an enema. The diamond pendant, however, could not be retrieved. The doctors resorted to laxatives to retrieve the pendant. The complainant withdrew after she received her jewellery back on the basis of him being under the influence of alcohol.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.