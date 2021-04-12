Chennai Man Lights Cigarette After Using Hand Sanitiser, Gets Engulfed in Flames

A Chennai resident was admitted to a hospital after he suffered severe burn injuries while lighting a cigarette. The man, 50, who resides in Ashok Nagar area was identified as Ruban who works as a carpenter. Ruban came home late on Saturday after work and immediately washed his hands with a liquid sanitiser and then lit a cigarette, sparks of which fell on him and caught fire, TOI reported. A family member of Ruban informed the police that he had come home after work and immediately cleaned his hands with sanitiser but a few drops of the alcohol-based cleanser fell on his shirt. He was informed of it by a family member but Ruban said he will be changing his clothes anyway after a bath and hence didn’t change the shirt right then.

Cops said Ruban then went inside the bathroom and lit a cigarette when a few sparks fell on his shirt accidently that soon engulfed him in flames. His cried alerted the other members of the family who rushed to his aid and took him for treatment. He was taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where his condition is now said to be serious. Ruban suffered burn injuries to the face, neck, chest, abdomen and hands too.

Doctors have said that even though sanitiser evaporate within 2-5 seconds of applying them, but using a cigaratte or a similar flame-inducing object can cause a threat. The high ethyl alcohol content of up to 62% makes a sanitiser a risk and highly flammable and thus doctors advise that they be used with utmost care and allowed to dry before lighting a fire.

Last year, a 56-year-old man succumbed to the injuries he had suffered in a blaze caused by the reaction with sanitiser at his house here in Maharashtra. The victim, Anil Suchak, had suffered 68 percent burns on August 30 when the sanitiser he was pouring into a bottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caught fire, a police official said.

