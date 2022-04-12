TN Man Steals Laptops from Medical Colleges as 'Revenge' on Medico Who Broke Up With Him

A man in Chennai was arrested for stealing laptops from medical college hostels after his ex-partner, a medical student, broke up with him. The man, 25, allegedly did this as an “act of revenge" against the woman whom he was dating. The H1 Washermanpet police received a complaint from Ruthresh, a second-year medical student at the Stanley Medical College Hospital, after his laptop was stolen from his hostel room, reports The Indian Express. The police, after registering a case, scanned CCTV visuals from around the hostel. The accused was spotted boarding an autorickshaw from the hostel with a bag in hand, after which he was tracked down and arrested at Semmencherry. Tamil Selvan had stolen 31 high end laptops from around the hostel and had been selling them at the black market for a living.

Selvan, who was in possession of forged identity cards, had carried out similar operations in medical colleges in several cities like Kerala, Delhi and Gujarat. He was remanded and sent for 15-day judicial custody. S Yamuna, an inspector at the Washermanpet police station told indianexpress.com that Selvan cited his girlfriend breaking up with him as his motive for stealing laptops from medical colleges. The police, however, believe that it cannot be the sole reason for his offences.

As per Yamuna, Selvan had been misguided from a young age, having lost both of his parents at that time. He has kept up his stealing habit for many years, started when he was very young, and that he had pending cases registered against him already.

Lovers’ spats leading to criminal offences is not a novel concept globally. Recently, angry with her boyfriend’s refusal to get back together after a breakup, a 36-year-old Thai woman named Kanok Wan set his bike on fire to take revenge. She showed up at the school where the ex-lover worked and went straight to the parking area to complete her revenge mission. Wan poured gasoline on the white-colored bike before setting it ablaze. Her act was caught on the CCTV camera of the parking and several clips of it have been shared on various social media platforms.

