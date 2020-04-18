Chennai Man's Casteist Slurs Aimed at Sanitation Worker Caught on Camera, FIR Filed

Difficult and trying times or not, India’s problems of caste continue to rear its ugly head from time to time in various parts of the country.

In a shocking video that has gone viral, an elderly Hindu man can be heard hurling abuses at a sanitary worker in Chennai. This incident took place on April 10 at Pallikaranai locality in Chennai.

The sanitation worker who was abused is Manikandan, a driver of a private sanitation vehicle and the man in the video Chandrasekar, is a resident of Pallikaranai, IIT Colony.

The 77-year-old man abuses the sanitation worker alleging that he earns by collecting their excreta.

“You are earning because of us. The reason why you collect faeces is because we have come here. You earn by doing that,” he rages on.

When the sanitation worker calls him out, asking, “Are you saying I’m eating shit?”

The man without hesitation replies, “Yes, you are!”

The elderly man continues his aggressive behaviour towards the sanitation worker and even threatens physical violence, while the later is recording the incident on video.

The video was shared widely on social media and gained severe criticism from many. The Pallikaranai police have also filed an FIR against the man under section 294(b) (obscene words in public) of the Indian Penal Code. This section warrants imprisonment of up to three months and-or fine.

