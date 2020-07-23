Chennai Police Helps Santisation Worker Get Back Her Job after She Recovers from Covid19

The novel coronavirus pandemic has instilled fear in people like no other disease. In an unfortunate incident, a domestic help working at a colony in Chennai was not allowed to resume work after she had recovered from the virus.

Radha Amma had been working as a sanitation worker in the colony. But, because she had suffered from COVID-19, the flat association members refused to employ her back.

After the police came to know about the incident, an officer personally convinced the association members to hire her back.

The incident was shared by DCP Adyar in which he has lauded the efforts of DCP T.Nagar, Hari Kiran for his efforts.

In a tweet, he said, "I appreciate Hari Kiran IPS, DCP T.Nagar for his commitment in personally convincing the association members to provide employment to Radha amma, who was asked not to report even after recovering from corona."

The incident was also shared by the official IPS Association’s twitter handle. Describing the incident the association wrote, "Radha Amma (a sanitary worker) treated every home as her own but flat association members were hesitant to get her back after she beat COVID. Hari Kiran IPS,DCP T.Nagar convinced the members to provide employment to her."

This deed by the police official has also received a lot of praise on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions:

