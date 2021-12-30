'Chennai Rains' Trends on Twitter as Unexpected, Heavy Rainfall Lashes the City

A heavy bout of rain in Chennai made the city dwellers post clips of the downpour on Twitter and express their thoughts. While a few welcomed the rain, a few said that they were scared. The city has seen extreme climatic events in December in the past few years, and no wonder they were worried. There was another bunch that welcomed the change in weather.

Here are a few of the tweets:

“Show me something more beautiful than nature. It’s end of December where winter dominates but here in chennai it’s raining cats & dogs. This is really unexpected. Easterlies giving unexpected quantum of rains, this will be an unforgettable day! Tc chennainites"

Show me something more beautiful than nature😏❤️ it's end of December where winter dominates but here in chennai it's raining cats & dogs.This is really unexpected 😐. Easterlies giving unexpected quantum of rains,this will be an unforgettable day!Tc chennainites🙁 #chennairains— Arvin (@Arvincfc_v2) December 30, 2021

Tamil Nada Weatherman posted that it was one of the most unexpected showers of the year. “Today rains has to be one of the most unexpected craziest heavy spell in Chennai in recent years. Insane rainrate in Nungambakkam. Looks like not 1 or 2 stations many places will cross 100 mm. Almost close to be called as cloud burst and rains may continue for another 1 hour," he wrote.

Today rains has to be one of the most unexpected craziest heavy spell in Chennai in recent years. Insane rainrate in Nungambakkam. Looks like not 1 or 2 stations many places will cross 100 mm. Almost close to be called as cloud burst and rains may continue for another 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/xtNU71xPWk— Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) December 30, 2021

Some, unfortunately, were stuck in traffic. “Nungambakkam High Road must have been designed by the Devil himself. Stuck in it for over an hour. What is with this road that it is perennially jammed while Cathedral Road remains relatively free?" a user wrote.

A video which was said to be of Egmore Stadium was going viral. “Shamiana tents take off one after another at @chennaipolice_

RR Stadium, Egmore, in the strong winds and sudden downpour. Video captured by cops at the spot."

Shamiana tents take off one after another at @chennaipolice_ RR Stadium, Egmore, in the strong winds and sudden downpour. Video captured by cops at the spot. @tnpoliceoffl @dt_next #ChennaiRains #cloudburst pic.twitter.com/BTlI1Hp0Qv— Venkadesan.S (@Venkad) December 30, 2021

“Waterlogging near Madras High Court following the rains in Chennai. Video: Suriya Kathir."

“#chennairains all of a sudden Chennai feels like Ooty!!"

“Very intense rains for the last 30 mins."

Several videos showing waterlogging on roads flooded the internet as the rains continued to lash the city.

