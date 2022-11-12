Chennai Rains vs Love: Determined Couple Walks to Waterlogged Temple to Get Married

Heavy rainfall in Chennai has waterlogged the entire city. The rain is predicted to continue till Sunday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Amidst this, several weddings were delayed at the Anjineyar temple after the city was hit by the incessant rainfall. But a few couples, who had scheduled their weddings months ago, despite the extreme weather conditions reached the temple to tie the knot. A video shared by the news agency ANI captured how the rainfall made the marriage quite dampened for the couples.

In the clip, one of the bride and groom who reached the temple was captured drenched in water. They walked holding each other’s hand under an umbrella on the waterlogged road of Chennai’s Pulianthope area. According to the agency, about five weddings that were scheduled to take place at the temple were delayed and those pairs who did show up to the holy place were completely drenched.

“5 weddings that were scheduled at Anjineyar temple in Pulianthope were delayed due to rainfall today. Couples lined up for wedding ceremonies were drenched as they walked through the water logged inside the temple. These weddings were scheduled months ago,” reported the agency. One of the grooms who tied the knot braving the extreme rainfall appealed to the government to take effective measures to clear the water accumulated inside the temple premises. “Temple is waterlogged & we have got wet, I appeal govt to take steps to at least clear the temple premises and other public areas,” said the groom.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: 5 weddings that were scheduled at Anjineyar temple in Pulianthope were delayed due to rainfall today. Couples lined up for wedding ceremonies were drenched as they walked through the water logged inside the temple. These weddings were scheduled months ago. pic.twitter.com/OA96wQEiz2 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

Multiple parts of Chennai and its neighbouring districts endured moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday, November 11. Looking at the weather conditions, schools and colleges were temporarily closed in several districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, and more. On Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rain over the Southern peninsular region. It is said to last till Sunday.

