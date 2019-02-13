English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chennai Resident Finds Bloodied Band-aid in Half-Eaten Food; Swiggy Apologises
A customer in Chennai was enjoying Chicken Schezwan Chop Suey when he found a blood-stained adhesive bandage in his half-eaten meal.
Image credits: Balamurugan Deenadayalan / Swiggy Facebook page
Remember when a customer found a roasted fly in her biryani? Or when a delivery person was caught hogging on a customer's order and resealing it before leaving for his delivery location?
While ordering food online from your favourite restaurant is fun and having your meal delivered right on your doorstep is always convenient, customers have, on several occasions, been left with a bitter taste in their mouths - for the unexpected "toppings" they hadn't asked for.
Recently, a Chennai resident was left disgusted after he found a blood-stained band-aid in his order, which he had placed from the food delivery app Swiggy. Worse, he had eaten half the meal before he discovered the horror.
Narrating his ordeal, Balamurugan Deenadayalan, took to Swiggy's Facebook page and wrote, "Found blood stained bandaid in Chicken Schezwan Chop suey ordered through Swiggy, disgusting! 😢 Half eaten and then then noticed the stained band-aid! 😖 Contacted restaurant and they aren't sensitive and offering replacement for the food! Who again wants to eat such contaminated food!(sic)"
Balamurugan decided to escalate the issue with Swiggy but received no response for his complaint on its customer-care chat, he wrote.
"Tried to contact Swiggy, no option to call them directly through app for already delivered food and only option is to chat but they aren't responding either! Want to badly sue both restuarent and Swiggy too for partnering with restuarent which doesn't practice general hygienic method like using hand glove or not allowing any kitchen staff with injured fingers/hands in the kitchen!(sic)"
After his post fell on deaf ears, Balamurugan further alleged that after informing Swiggy about his contaminated food, the app was still taking online order for the same restaurant.
"I could still see that you are taking online order for the same restaurant today which served me contaminated food yesterday. How could you start taking/delivering food from this restaurant even before you complete investigation, re-audit the restaurant through your vendor Equinox?!" the furious customer wrote in a comment. "It really makes me worry if Swiggy doesn't bother about consumers health and only interested in revenue! Swiggy your team needs to be sensitised on how to handle quality issues and complaints..This is a very serious concern! #SwiggybeSensitive,(sic)" he added.
Replying to his complaints, Swiggy later issued an apology saying that the outlet had been suspended. In a statement to The Quint, Swiggy regretted the incident and apologised for the same.
"This is certainly not the level of service we intend to promote. While the restaurant has acknowledged a lapse at its end, based on the complaint, we have suspended this outlet pending further investigation by an external agency," Swiggy said.
Balamurugan, later took to Swiggy's page to clarify that he would not be pursuing the complaint further after receiving an "unconditional apology" from the restaurant and an explanantion that "corrective measures" to ensure hygiene were being taken.
"I did not ask for any compensation as I was satisfied with the kind of sincerity with which the restaurant owner investigated the issue, took corrective measure and informed me in detailed about the whole incident and provided unconditional apology," he wrote.
