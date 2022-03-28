Chennai Super Kings Fans Want Faf du Plessis Back After RCB Skipper's Incredible Knock in IPL 2022

It was a bittersweet moment for fans of the Chennai Super Kings franchise after their former player Faf du Plessis, who is now leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore contingent, played a brisk knock of 88 in 57 deliveries to power his side to a handsome total of 205/2 against Punjab Kings on Sunday. While Faf’s incredible outing was in a losing cause, the fact that the former South African captain looked in good form while captaining a whole new team made the CSK fans miss him dearly on their side. Notably, Faf was purchased by the Royal Challengers for ₹7 crore at the mega auction last month.

Why did CSK let Faf go? Wondered many.

CSK fans watching Faf Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/jQmFa4D1jz— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2022

CSK owners and fans watching Faf Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/wQA3dDeEtM— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2022

Faf Du plessis scoring runs and RCB losing matches. Best scenario for a CSK fan. — ` (@FourOverthrows) March 27, 2022

Faf du Plessis is like that that ex for CSK who got hotter after the break up.— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 27, 2022

No one can tell you what is called as mixed feelings better than CSK fans who are watching Faf Du Plessis play such a glorious innings as a captain. Happy for what he is known for, sad for he ain't playing for us anymore. ❤— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 27, 2022

#RCBvsPBKSFaf Du Plessis shifting from CSK to RCB be like :- pic.twitter.com/wbiGtUmF8N— 마륵 타망 (@iam_Tamang) March 27, 2022

Faf du Plessis to CSK pic.twitter.com/WsKTR07TUq— El Niño (@suppandiiii) March 27, 2022

Faf Du Plessis , CSK blood , born winner.— ` (@FourOverthrows) March 27, 2022

Me and my CSK fan boys, seeing FAF DU PLESSIS in RCB #RCB #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/MUQt1Xdgjh— Mridul Pal (@themridulpal) March 27, 2022

Earlier, Faf was named captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after Virat Kohli bid goodbye to the captaincy.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity. I have played a lot of IPL and understand the dynamics of the game. It’s no small thing to trust an overseas player," Du Plessis said.

“I would rely heavily on the amazing experience of domestic players. We have got great leader of the game in Virat Kohli," he added.

Coming back to the Sunday clash, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 43 each up the order, while M Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith remained not out on 24 and 25 respectively as Punjab breached the target with much ease and six deliveries to spare.

