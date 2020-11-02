Chennai Super Kings Raining on Kings XI Punjab's IPL Parade Has Brought Out the Funniest Memes

Kings XI Punjab's hopes for qualifying for the IPL 2020 playoffs were cut-short by a dominant performance exhibited by Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

CSK, who were already out of the contention, played the perfect party spoilers for KL Rahul's squad after the latter's team could manage 153 for 6, with a late yet handy knock of 30-ball 62 by Deepak Hooda after put in to bat first.

In response, the returning Faf du Plessis (48) provided CSK with the perfect start at the top with young Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring his third successive half-century. CSK openers stitched a first-wicket stand of 82 in just under 10 overs.

CSK eventually won the match comprehensively by 9 wickets as the promising KXIP outfit were shown the exit doors of IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings not only ended their innings on a high but also plucked Kings XI Punjab out from the playoffs race-- something the social media and IPL fans found humour in.

CSK after knocking KXIP out of the tournament: #CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/pWkVHT2hll — Akshit Sharma (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) November 1, 2020

KXIP:- We will win today's match and easily qualify for play-offs.Meanwhile CSK:- pic.twitter.com/2rWPlyFJLT — shubham2345 (@shubhambest9305) November 1, 2020

Kxip: We can cruise through to the playoffs easilyCsk: pic.twitter.com/mhu73h0b7W — i dont know anymore (@KalliFor) November 1, 2020

CSK Carrying KXIP To The Airport With Them : pic.twitter.com/xD8K3XYFIL — The Sensible Critic (@CriticSensible) November 1, 2020

The second match on Sunday saw Rajasthan Royals' exit as Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff hopes alive with a resounding 60-run victory.

Eoin Morgan played the captain's innings, smashing 68 not out off 35 balls in Kolkata Knight Riders' 191 for 7. Pat Cummins (4/29) proved lethal with the ball, rattling the RR batsmen as the latter could only muster 131 for 9.