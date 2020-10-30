News18 Logo

Chennai Super Kings 'Trolling' IPL Teams With Back-to-back Wins Has Brought Cheer (Memes) on Twitter

Needing 10 off the last over, Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings finished the business by smacking two sixes on the final two deliveries bowled by Kolkata Knight Riders' Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Buzz Staff

No longer in the hunt for playoffs, Chennai Super Kings is now playing for pride. In fact, the Yellow Army may also be playing a perfect troll, returning to winning ways with back-to-back wins-- not to the liking of many teams.

CSK spoiled the party for Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night after Ravindra Jadeja played a blinder, chasing down the formidable target of 173 in Dubai.

Needing 10 off the last over, Jadeja finished the business by smacking two sixes on the final two deliveries bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

With the thrilling victory, CSK put KKR's chances of qualifying for the IPL 2020 playoffs in jeopardy. Their win also meant that the top of the table Mumbai Indians have now qualified for the playoffs, first team to do so this year.

CSK's victory meant memes on Twitter. IPL fans joined hands with Dhoni's team in further trolling online.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad set up the chase nicely for CSK with a sublime 72 off 53 balls, his second straight fifty-plus score. Jadeja later walked to the crease and his 11-ball stay added 31 crucial runs to CSK's score.


