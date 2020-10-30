Chennai Super Kings 'Trolling' IPL Teams With Back-to-back Wins Has Brought Cheer (Memes) on Twitter

No longer in the hunt for playoffs, Chennai Super Kings is now playing for pride. In fact, the Yellow Army may also be playing a perfect troll, returning to winning ways with back-to-back wins-- not to the liking of many teams.

CSK spoiled the party for Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night after Ravindra Jadeja played a blinder, chasing down the formidable target of 173 in Dubai.

Needing 10 off the last over, Jadeja finished the business by smacking two sixes on the final two deliveries bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

With the thrilling victory, CSK put KKR's chances of qualifying for the IPL 2020 playoffs in jeopardy. Their win also meant that the top of the table Mumbai Indians have now qualified for the playoffs, first team to do so this year.

CSK's victory meant memes on Twitter. IPL fans joined hands with Dhoni's team in further trolling online.

Me watching CSK matches these days pic.twitter.com/jqoy2sufQp — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 29, 2020

There are people trolling Csk for depending on other match results to enter playoffs. Now they depend on CSK wins . Thunbathilum Inbam #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/ZcVt5ebXCm — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) October 29, 2020

*CSK gets out of the tournament*CSK to KKR: pic.twitter.com/Y11UcgL0Ak — Shivangi (@memekaynat) October 29, 2020

CSK playing fearless cricket after getting out of Play Offs pic.twitter.com/GGZX4wQgyP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 29, 2020

#CSKvKKR After CSK win over KKR Other teams in PT pic.twitter.com/L9Ncbseom7 — SONUAAAA❄️ (@_memeions_) October 29, 2020

CSK win by 6 wkts and now KXIP have more chance to qualify for playoffs Summary of the Match - pic.twitter.com/cASNt1wpbC — irony_boi (@ironical_10) October 29, 2020

#CSKvKKRCSK after winning matches for other teams to qualify pic.twitter.com/NRi009ATO5 — ْ (@trippymaymay) October 29, 2020

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad set up the chase nicely for CSK with a sublime 72 off 53 balls, his second straight fifty-plus score. Jadeja later walked to the crease and his 11-ball stay added 31 crucial runs to CSK's score.