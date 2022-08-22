Chennai Woman Files Complaint After Finding Worm Crawling in Her Food at Vegetarian Restaurant

People go out to eat in the hope of getting a break from the monotonous taste of home-cooked food. Street food or meals at expensive restaurants; you name it and you already find yourself drooling. But what happens when your experience, which was meant to be a cherishable one, turns into one of your worst nightmares? Not only does it spoil your current experience, but it also scars your memory forever, preventing you from further eating out. Such hygiene negligence irks others as well.

A similar case that recently took place with a woman named Rani, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Chennai, has left netizens disgusted. Rani had ordered chola-puri at an undisclosed branch of Namma Veedu Vasanta Bhavan – a restaurant chain specialising in North Indian and South Indian food, only to find a worm crawling in her meal. Horrified by the slimy insect, she reported the case to the Food Safety Department and registered a complaint against the restaurant. The concerned authorities inspected the hygiene standards of the restaurant in question and have temporarily banned its operation.

This is not the first time people have found reptiles and insects in their food from eateries. Back in June, a man named Ravi Rai Rana ordered chhole bhature from Sagar Ratna in the food court at Elante Mall. Much to his shock, he found a live lizard under his bhatura, which he filmed and uploaded to social media, warning people to not have food from the branch since it didn’t take hygiene seriously. Watch the video here:

Had a very horrible experience on 14.6.22, at Sagar Ratan, food court, Elante Mall, Chandigarh. A live Lizard was found in semi-conscious state under the Bhatura. Complaint given to @DgpChdPolice they made sample seized by food health Dept. Chd. @KirronKherBJP@DoctorAjayita pic.twitter.com/ej4sLHrnH5 — Ravi Rai Rana #RWorld (@raviranabjp) June 15, 2022

The post saw comments like, “This used to be our favourite place at Elante. Good riddance. I hope other eateries take a lesson” and “This is insane, they should be extra cautious while preparing food”.

Here is video of this incidents happens with me…@McDonalds pic.twitter.com/UiUsaqjVn0 — Bhargav joshi (@Bhargav21001250) May 21, 2022

Famous outlets like McDonald’s have also disappointed people when a man alleged to have spotted a lizard in his cold drink. He had even shared a video of the same on social media.

