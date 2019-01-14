Chennai Woman Has Narrow Escape As Her Uber Goes Up in Flames

I was there in a line of cars behind this.Did not know it was you. Must have been super scary. pic.twitter.com/kNl6uOIEvZ — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) January 13, 2019

Pallavi, this is concerning. We would like to get in touch with you through our safety teams. We understand the urgency and would like for you to direct message us with your registered mobile number at the earliest. https://t.co/1WqzzOmdKe — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) January 13, 2019

If you thought surge pricing and rude drivers were the worst you could face on an Uber ride, this Chennai woman's nightmarish account of her cab going up in flames will make you reconsider taking a cab.Pallavi Singh, a costume designer and stylist, known for styling filmstar Vijay, narrated how she was in an Uber ride going home when she sensed a burning smell in the vehicle. She dismissed it until she saw smoke emerging from the foot-area and AC ducts. She added that the driver seemed unconcerned.The vehicle was on TTK Road Flyover near Alwarpet, when she alerted the driver, and several other vehicles asked them to pull over on seeing sparks from under the vehicle. After exiting the vehicle she says she saw it burn to ashes, "with my bag containing my IDs, Dailies and Wallet."Taking to social media, she reported how it had been 12 hours since the incident and Uber still hadn't reached out to her.The CEO of AGS Cinemas, Archana Kalpathi, was in a line of cars behind her, and added how scary it must have been.Uber has since responded to Singh posting on Twitter, and asked her to contact them.