2-min read

Chennai Woman Has Narrow Escape As Her Uber Goes Up in Flames

A Chennai woman's Uber went up in flames minutes after she noticed smoke coming out of vents.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 14, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
If you thought surge pricing and rude drivers were the worst you could face on an Uber ride, this Chennai woman's nightmarish account of her cab going up in flames will make you reconsider taking a cab.

Pallavi Singh, a costume designer and stylist, known for styling filmstar Vijay, narrated how she was in an Uber ride going home when she sensed a burning smell in the vehicle. She dismissed it until she saw smoke emerging from the foot-area and AC ducts. She added that the driver seemed unconcerned.

The vehicle was on TTK Road Flyover near Alwarpet, when she alerted the driver, and several other vehicles asked them to pull over on seeing sparks from under the vehicle. After exiting the vehicle she says she saw it burn to ashes, "with my bag containing my IDs, Dailies and Wallet."

Taking to social media, she reported how it had been 12 hours since the incident and Uber still hadn't reached out to her.

View this post on Instagram

@uber_india A word of caution to all Uber users out there, who believe their safety is being taken care of with utmost sincerity. Last night, on my trip back home, I sensed a burning smell inside the car. At first my limited imagination made me think that it’s coming from the outside. Once the car drove up the TTK road fly over, I saw smoke coming out from the foot area and possibly the AC ducts. To my shock, the driver had not spotted it nor taken any effort to warn me about it. I warned him and asked him what was going on. Luckily, people from other cars around told us to pull over, as they had seen sparks from under. We stopped and exited the car, only to see it burn down to ashes, and along with it my bag containing my IDs, Dailies and Wallet. I came to know that only the metal skeleton of the seats remained. It was undoubtedly the scariest moment of my life. I cannot get that image out of my head. And it’s been over 12 hours since this happened and I wonder if Uber even knows this happened or have absolutely nothing to say to me. This is heights of carelessness, ignorance and utter lack of interest in their customers. Thanks Uber. FYI, I saved your driver’s life last night. @uber_india

A post shared by Pallavi Singh (@pallavi_85) on



The CEO of AGS Cinemas, Archana Kalpathi, was in a line of cars behind her, and added how scary it must have been.




Uber has since responded to Singh posting on Twitter, and asked her to contact them.


