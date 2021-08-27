Chennai Woman Saved 800 Lives With 'Oxygen Auto' After Losing Her Mother to Covid-19

The COVID-19 virus spread its tentacles on the globe and clutched countries, hindering growth, development, and lives. India, too witnessed a grave scenario with the lack of healthcare facilities and glaring gaps in the medical infrastructure of the country. Among many resources that should’ve been delivered to people, the most lacking was the most essential among the list – Oxygen.

Among the masses suffering was 36-year-old R Seetha Devi from Chennai, who, on May 1, waited for hours outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) to admit her COVID-19 positive, 65-year-old mother. The hospital was out of oxygen beds to provide to patients. Finally, after a long wait, she managed to get one bed for her mother, but unfortunately, she succumbed to the virus. “We were shifting her from one ambulance to another since her oxygen levels stooped to a critical level,” Seetha said in an interview with Life Beyond Numbers. The trauma of not being able to save one life resulted in Seetha saving 800.

On May 5, an auto-rickshaw known as ‘Oxygen Auto,’ with an oxygen cylinder, a flowmeter, masks, and Seetha on the driving seat, was seen waiting outside RGGGH. Seetha decided that nobody should go through what she and her mother had to face and started assisting COVID-19 patients. She provided free services from 8 AM in the morning to 8 PM in the night.

With the help of her non-profit organization, Street Vision Charitable Trust, and two volunteers, Mohanraj and Sarath Kumar, she started providing oxygen assistance to at least 30 people every day. “I answer my phone 24/7 in case anybody needs assistance and try to reach the patient as quickly as possible. I feel obligated to help people in any way I can,” she said.

The noble oxygen auto service that began in May has doubled in size, and now Seetha has added two more autorickshaws with similar facilities.

During the peak of the pandemic, Seetha also carried the deceased to the burial sites, along with providing oxygen assistance. In addition, she feeds food to the needy in her neighbourhood and has also installed sanitary napkin dispensers across 10 hospitals in Chennai.

Hats off to her commitment towards helping society and serving the community compassionately.

