Chennai Woman With Sleepwalking Disorder Dumps 43 Sovereigns of Gold in Trash

A 35-year-old woman from Chennai who suffers from sleepwalking disorder and depression, dumped 43 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh in a dustbin of a private bank ATM in the wee hours of July 4. The incident caused ruckus. After reviewing the CCTV footage, the police conducted an inquiry and handed over the jewellery bag to her parents.

On the road leading to the Murugan temple at Kundrathur in Kanchipuram district, a privately owned bank and ATM facility has been functioning. When Kothandam, a security guard employed by the private bank, entered the ATM area on July 5 morning, he noticed a leather handbag in the trash. He was startled to see that it was filled with jewels when he opened the bag. Without delay, with the help of the bank manager, the information was conveyed to Kundrathur police and a complaint was lodged at the Kundrathur police station. Following this, the police arrived at the scene under the direction of Inspector Chandru, collected the jewellery bag, and opened an inquiry.

Additionally, it was seen on the ATM center’s CCTV footage that the woman had entered, unlocked the door, and dumped the jewellery bag in the bin. Meanwhile, the woman’s parents verbally reported to the Kundrathur police that their 35-year-old daughter had been missing from home since 4 am. While they were looking into the woman’s identity, the couple claimed that she had returned home around 7 am. The woman’s parents confirmed that it was their daughter when the police showed them the CCTV footage after having suspicions.

At that point, the police asked the couple to check for the valuables at their home as they did not know that their daughter had taken away the jewels. Later, the cops told her parents that she had thrown 43 sovereigns of gold jewels in the trash. The parents were shocked, and informed the cops that their daughter suffers from sleepwalking disorder, has been depressed for the past few months and is undergoing treatment.

The bank’s security guard Kothandam and the bank manager received praise from the police for their honesty. Meanwhile, inspector of Kundrathur, Chandru, said that their timely alert made it possible to trace the jewellery.

