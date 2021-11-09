Chennai's Chef Damu Wins 'Culinary Legend' Lifetime Achievement Award in London

Chef Kothandaraman Damodaran, better known as chef Damu, was conferred with The Culinary Legend Lifetime Achievement Award in London, UK, at the at the Global Food, Hospitality and Tourism Achievements Award 2021. Instituted by the World Tamil Organisation (WTO-UK), the prestigious award celebrated the extraordinary career of the veteran in the catering industry. The ceremony was hosted at the House of Commons in the British Parliament, Westminster, on November 5. Chef Dr K Damodaran spoke to The Hindu later and said, “I am the first person to be selected for this award, so I am doubly happy.” The prestigious ceremony saw more than 40 internationally renowned chefs and restaurateurs in attendance. “I feel so elated that I got the chance to meet the who’s who of the hospitality industry from across the world,” Damu was quoted as saying. The Indian chef shared the special moment on his Instagram page.

In a career spanning four decades, Chef Damu has received more than 100 awards. He has invented about 15 instant recipe masalas and has authored 29 cookbooks. He holds three Guinness World Records including one for the longest cooking marathon by a single individual in 2010.

In 2018, he led a team of more than 20 dosa masters to prepare the world's longest dosa, which found a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. The record-breaking crew spread the longest ever dosa in the effort. Currently the President of South Indian Chef Association, Chef Damu is also a member of the World Association of Cooks Society. He is the first Indian chef to secure a PhD in Hotel Management and Catering Technology. The world renowned chef has extensively traveled around the globe to explore world cuisine and judged over 10,000 cooking competitions.

