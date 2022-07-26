Chennai's Trans Women are Painting Metro Station Walls the Colour of Their Thoughts

In a bid to create environment-friendly green zones, transgender people working for the Transgender Art Project have been painting murals in metro stations across Chennai. In Tamil Nadu, they have been succeeding in various professional sectors. Painting these murals also goes towards breaking the stereotypes around the community.

Their paintings depicting the five ecological regions mentioned in ancient Tamil Sangam literature- Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Paalai- are displayed on the walls of Alandur Metro Stationand they are a sight for sore eyes.

Pedestrians and motorists are amazed when they look up at the paintings, as the artists can be seen hanging off the wall several feet above ground with safety equipment. One artist, Kanchana, danced in stage performances for many years and received mural training from her group. She said that she has painted in many cities.

She explained how transgender people continue to experience numerous taunts and exclusions from the society and that with these paintings, they are demonstrating their ability to overcome these obstacles.

Meanwhile, Smitha Abhimukta, another artist, expressed optimism that transgender individuals can improve their lives if the general society becomes more inclusive towards them.

Although some societal change has been forthcoming, even today, the transgender community remains marginalized and fights discrimination daily.

In an effort to dispel misconception and stereotypes, transgender people have asked the state government to keep offering them opportunities like these so they can receive the recognition they deserve. They said that they participate in this form of art in order to succeed and to express themselves.

