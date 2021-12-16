Cher Snaps Pic of Couple Without Revealing Identity, Surprises Duo Later With Viral Tweet

It would be a dream come true for you to unexpectedly cross paths with a celebrity, let alone a role reversal taking place where he or she asks to take a picture of you. The catch is, you don’t recognise the celebrity. It might seem bizarre, but something of a similar nature happened to a couple in Houston, who would now, in all probability, be wishing they could turn back time.

75-year-old Grammy winning artist Cher came across the couple during a night out at the movies where she saw the man taking photos of the woman who was holding a bouquet in her hand. She offered to take a picture of them together and tweeted the photo from her handle with the caption “When we were coming out of movie I saw a beautiful couple. He was taking her pic..She had flowers. I said.. can I take your pic.”

The singing sensation then revealed that she had her mask on and that is probably why the couple couldn’t recognize her.

When we were coming out of movie I saw beautiful Couple.He Was taking Her pic….She had flowersI said … can I take yourPic….Had my mask on so they didn’t Know Who I was. MAYBE Just a crazy woman..THAT ME pic.twitter.com/M02p8I3tCk— Cher (@cher) December 14, 2021

Cher’s tweet was met with more than 88,000 likes and was flooded with comments appreciating her kind gesture. One comment read, “Awww wow, they got so lucky without even knowing it, and Cher you have a heart of gold! love you babe.”

Another user praised Cher to no end saying, “How are you so generous and beautiful in such an ugly world in which we now live?”

Many of them imagined placing themselves in the shoes of the lucky couple in the comments section.

“I would have literally died,” one user said. Another user said, “I’m just imagining Cher coming up to me, no matter the circumstances.”

Someone even commented “Cher you could approach me in a hazmat suit and I would know who you were.”

Users also acknowledged how beautiful the couple was with comments like “Lovely couple. I hope they see this,” with heart emoticons.

It was certainly a pleasant shock for the Houston couple to have found their picture shared by a celebrity like Cher. The woman in the picture, a beauty blogger named Syndie, whose birthday happened to fall on the same day as well, shared a video of the celebrations on her Instagram handle with the caption “moments leading up to Cher taking my birthday photo,” which included a screenshot of the original picture posted by Cher on her handle.

