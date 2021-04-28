Chernobyl Disaster: A Missile Radar in The Exclusion Zone is Now a Protected Heritage Site

Duga, an over-the-horizon missile detection radar, was listed as a protected monument for preservation by the Ukrainian government on Wednesday, April 21. Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukrainian minister of culture and information policy, made this announcement in his telegram channel.

The Soviet military radar was abandoned and left to decay because of radioactive contamination after the Chernobyl disaster, the worst nuclear disaster in the history of humankind. April 26 marked the 35th anniversary of the nuclear accident that killed an estimated 9000 to 16000 people across Europe.

“Although Duga itself has been radioactively contaminated by the Chernobyl disaster, the site is one of the (Chernobyl Exclusion) Zone’s hallmarks and symbol,” said Tkachenko. The minister added that this decision will “strengthen Ukraine’s chances” in getting the whole Chernobyl Exclusion Zone recognised as a UNESCO world heritage site.

During the cold war era, Duga -1 was one of the favourite topics of conspiracy theorists. In 1976, radio listeners throughout Europe started hearing a mysterious signal during their radio programs. It sounded like a continuous tapping sound and disrupted their listening experience. Soon, the mysterious signal started interfering with emergency aircraft communication. When the source was investigated, it appeared that the disturbance was coming from the other side of the iron curtain, the Soviet Union. Now the nasty signal had a nickname -“the Russian woodpecker.”

The place of origin of this mysterious signal was labelled as a children camp in the forests surrounding Chernobyl. As you might have guessed, it was a Soviet military base, and the disturbance was created by an over-the-horizon radar, which was designed to detect an intercontinental missile attack. The theory was publicly confirmed only after the fall of the Soviet Union. By that time, the Russian Woodpecker had already stopped. Though the base was abandoned after the nuclear disaster, the exact date of abandonment remains a mystery.

However, there is a possibility that more sites from the exclusion zone may get listed under for preservation. Tkachenko said that a team is working on identifying other objects in the exclusion zone that should be protected and preserved.

