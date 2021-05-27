buzz

Chernobyl’s Jared Harris is Son of Dumbledore and Internet Can’t Keep Calm

Image Credits: Twitter/@JaredHaris

Jared Harris has given outstanding performances in various TV series like Chernobyl, The Crown, Mad Men and more.

Internet users have been left baffled after discovering that famous Chernobyl actor Jared Harris is the son of Richard Harris, the actor known for his iconic Dumbledore role. Netizens had a field day on Twitter after realizing about the renowned father-son duo and shared their surprise on the microblogging site. If you’re a movie buff, you might already be aware of the duo’s lauded acting performances and if you aren’t, we have got your back.

Richard, an Irish actor, is well-known for his brilliant portrayal of Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter movies. He tragically died before the making of the third installment in 2002 and then, Michael Gambon took over the role in later films.

Jared, Richard’s son, has given outstanding performances in various TV series like Chernobyl, The Crown, Mad Men and more. Jared gained prominence for his role of Lane Pryce in Mad Men and Valery Legasov in Chernobyl. As people realized about the father-son duo, they were surprised and expressed their feelings on Twitter.

On May 23, Chris Cairns, a cartoonist, tweeted about the news and in the comment section, another user pointed out that ‘Jared sounds exactly like Richard’s Chernobyl.

Another user described his reaction to the news as ‘those moments where you realize or learn something obvious and ask yourself how the hell you didn’t know that?’

Many had their mind blown by the newly found knowledge while some questioned their existence for being oblivious to the news.

Interestingly, the news has been surprising people, since the last few years, it was rumored that Jared might play young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film that released in 2016.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheets, Richard had second thoughts about playing the headmaster at Hogwarts but was forced into it by his granddaughter who claimed she would never talk to him again if he didn’t play Dumbledore. “So I didn’t have much choice in it,” he said.

first published:May 27, 2021, 16:26 IST