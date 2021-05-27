Chernobyl’s Jared Harris is Son of Dumbledore and Internet Can’t Keep Calm

Internet users have been left baffled after discovering that famous Chernobyl actor Jared Harris is the son of Richard Harris, the actor known for his iconic Dumbledore role. Netizens had a field day on Twitter after realizing about the renowned father-son duo and shared their surprise on the microblogging site. If you’re a movie buff, you might already be aware of the duo’s lauded acting performances and if you aren’t, we have got your back.

Richard, an Irish actor, is well-known for his brilliant portrayal of Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter movies. He tragically died before the making of the third installment in 2002 and then, Michael Gambon took over the role in later films.

Jared, Richard’s son, has given outstanding performances in various TV series like Chernobyl, The Crown, Mad Men and more. Jared gained prominence for his role of Lane Pryce in Mad Men and Valery Legasov in Chernobyl. As people realized about the father-son duo, they were surprised and expressed their feelings on Twitter.

On May 23, Chris Cairns, a cartoonist, tweeted about the news and in the comment section, another user pointed out that ‘Jared sounds exactly like Richard’s Chernobyl.

I was this day old when I found out that Jared Harris is Richard Harris’s son.— Chris Cairns (@cairnstoon) May 23, 2021

I was today years old when I found out Jared Harris is Richard Harris son. Being a massive film trivia buff, how the fuck did I not know that.— Jessnika (@Jessnika) May 26, 2021

Another user described his reaction to the news as ‘those moments where you realize or learn something obvious and ask yourself how the hell you didn’t know that?’

You know how you have those moments where you realize or learn something obvious…then you ask yourself how the hell you didn’t know that? Yeah well, I just realized Jared Harris is the late, great Richard Harris’ son. Both absolutely spectacular. Thanks for your time. pic.twitter.com/WSb2vD0TwW— Jabari Ali Davis (@JabariDavisNBA) March 7, 2021

Many had their mind blown by the newly found knowledge while some questioned their existence for being oblivious to the news.

My mind is officially blown - Jared Harris, star of Mad Men and Chernobyl is Richard Harris’s son https://t.co/02CsHfpnES— Carol W (@estherflubb) May 23, 2021

How in all the holy shits have I made it this far without realising that Jared Harris is Richard Harris’s son?— R. deValmont (@RdeValmont) May 18, 2021

Jared Harris is the son of Richard Harris. I’m late on absolutely everything.— Spooky (@Spooky23) May 24, 2021

Interestingly, the news has been surprising people, since the last few years, it was rumored that Jared might play young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film that released in 2016.

Finally listening to #FantasticBeasts @MuggleCast and they’re blowing my mind with this Jared Harris-as-Dumbledore idea.— Chelsea Coatney (@ChelseaCoatney) November 21, 2016

According to Showbiz Cheatsheets, Richard had second thoughts about playing the headmaster at Hogwarts but was forced into it by his granddaughter who claimed she would never talk to him again if he didn’t play Dumbledore. “So I didn’t have much choice in it,” he said.

