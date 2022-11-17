Cherry Blossom Season Hits Full Bloom in Shillong, Internet Shares Mesmerising Photos

The very famous pink cherry blossoms have reached Shillong in full bloom this year and netizens just cannot get enough of it. Also known as Sakura, Cherry blossom, is a flower of many trees of genus Prunus or Prunus subg. Cerasus. They are mostly seen in Japan. However, you can also spot it in East Asia, including China, Korea. In India, they bloom bloom in the months of October and November in states like Sikkim, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. However, in southern part of the country, they bloom towards the end of August.

As the season has hit full bloom in Shillong, people can be seen sharing images and videos of the same on Twitter. While sharing images, one person wrote, “The notion is called wabi-sabi life, like the cherry blossom, it is beautiful because of its impermanence, not in spite of it, more exquisite for the inevitability of loss.” – Peggy Orenstein."

Another person wrote, “I lived in Shillong for 2 years and Mayurbhanj campus actually had 4 or more cherry blossom trees, like we had more beautiful view than the parks in Shillong. I would trade anything to see those beautiful pink trees again." Have a look:

The notion is called wabi-sabi life, like the cherry blossom, it is beautiful because of its impermanence, not in spite of it, more exquisite for the inevitability of loss.” – Peggy Orenstein#cherryblossom #Meghalaya #Shillong#MissingHome #IMOW pic.twitter.com/IM5KNynuKl— Szarita Laitphlang,ज़रिता लैतफलांग,জারিতা লাইতফ্লাং (@szarita) November 14, 2022

Cherry blossom in Shillong. What a lovely sight.@anandmahindra @SangmaConrad @MeghalayatourismAnand Sir, please do visit Shillong during cherry blossom festival. I am sure people will love to have you as their guest. pic.twitter.com/gd8SLVYrIF— Rahuldkalita (@Rahuldkalita1) November 15, 2022

Cherry Blossom 🌸 | Shillong | Meghalaya | Northeast | India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🌸🌸Follow/ Retweet us for more! Photos by: @__amarik pic.twitter.com/B3opRCwEAT — Life in the Northeast India (@in_northeast) November 16, 2022

Love these Cherry Blossom Trees here… Place is so beautiful 👌🏻 #Shillong #Meghalaya is very scenic pic.twitter.com/L2QxKigiW1— Aseem Anand 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@aseemanand1967) November 12, 2022

In what comes as a good news, the annual Cherry Blossom Festival has returned in full glory this year after a hiatus of two years due to the pandemic. The main activities of the festival are organised in Polo ground. However, smaller events are spread across popular spots. The visitors will have a chance to enjoy good music, food, wine, and adventure sports.

