'Chess Thambis': Viswanathan Anand's Latest Dinner Selfie Has Present and Future of Indian Chess

Former world champion Vishwanathan Anand recently posted a selfie from his dinner outing with Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and grandmaster Sandipan Chanda. The coming together of India’s chess champions in a single frame left the internet elated and the picture soon went viral, racking up over 38 thousand of likes on Twitter. “The ‘chess thambis’ out for dinner with Anna,” Anand wrote while posting the picture. While the former world champion used the hashtag #chennaichessolympiad in the post, the selfie appears to have been taken during the Norway Chess Open which concluded on June 10.

https://twitter.com/vishy64theking/status/1535324500317073408?s=20&t=seoIi0xVlzu9jrlST76eZA

Reacting to the photo, a user applauded Anand for engaging with the upcoming breed of Indian chess players and said it will help them get good results. “Good to see great legends like you engaging with the youngsters. Means a lot to them and will have good results. Thanks and keep,” wrote a user reacting to the photo.

Some others were elated to see Sandipan after a long time. “It’s so rare to see Sandipan’s photo!!,” a reply read.

Meanwhile, Anand finished third in third in the Norway Chess 2022 after defeating Norway’s Aryan Tari in an Armageddon game after their classical encounter had ended in a draw. Anand finished the tournament with 14.5, only behind World Champion Magnus Carlsen (16.5 points) and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan (15.5) points.

While Anand finished on number three, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won the title in the Group A event being held on the sidelines of the top-tier classical event that involved Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand. Finishing with 7.5 points from nine games, the 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster, defeated compatriot IM V Praneeth in the final round on Friday.

Praggnanandhaafinshed a point ahead of his nearest rivals- Israeli women International Master (IM) Marsel Efroimski and Sweden’s IM Jung Min Seo, who jointly remained at the second spot.

The 16-year-old rose to fame after finishing runners-up in the Chessable Masters on the Champions Chess Tour a few weeks back.

