Chetan Bhagat Took the Bait When Someone on Twitter Asked Who's the Most 'Overrated Indian Author'

Chetan Bhagat is no stranger to the online trolling world.

Be it his takes on daily-mundane happenings, his published material or the seemingly controversial posts that appear on his social media timelines every once in a while, the bestselling author from India has often become the punching bag of Twitterati.

Things weren't any different when a Twitter user, who goes by the handle @Advaidism, asked a simple question on the micro-blogging site on Tuesday.

"Guys, if I ask you to name the most overrated Indian author, what name comes to your mind at first?" the tweet read.

Guys, if I ask you to name the most overrated Indian author, what name comes to your mind at first? — Advaid (@Advaidism) November 5, 2019

As the tweet went viral, one name in the responses stood out. It was... *drum rolls* Chetan Bhagat. Bhagat, who has often been at the receiving end of criticism for his writings despite selling them in millions, somehow came across the tweet and had a sense of humour about it.

me! — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 6, 2019

While one would applaud Bhagat for being "self-aware", little did the bestselling author know that he had set himself up for the perfect online bait.

He said Author — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 6, 2019

i only read overrated :) — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 6, 2019

Bhagat singling out the "overrated" bit from the tweet got the most Chetan Bhagat response one could have imagined. Twitter user @RoflGandhi_ called the author "half reader", a play on his popular work from 2014 titled, 'Half Girlfriend' which later inspired a Bollywood movie by the same name.

Half reader. — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) November 6, 2019

As it turns out, on the SAME day, Bhagat became the butt of jokes online when he announced to his followers that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event. ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) had organised an event for the ongoing celebrations for World Space Week. Bhagat, who really has no background in aerospace engineering, getting an invitation to be the chief guest of honour at ISRO, one of the country's finest organisations, was a bit too much for some to digest.

Really honoured to be the Chief Guest at ISRO for the recent celebrations of the World Space Week. I can’t believe one of India’s finest organisations chose me to address them. Truly a big moment of my life - my own moon landing! #isro #chetanbhagat #worldspaceweek 🌓 🚀 pic.twitter.com/43W5qC5qwW — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 4, 2019

Unfortunately enough for the author, these aren't the only two isolated cases of trolling he has faced. Here are some gems from the past.

@chetan_bhagat please return your IIT degree. — Biswa Kalyan Rath (@kalyanrath) October 30, 2015

@chetan_bhagat What do authors do? I am genuinely curious. Judge one talent show, then judge one dance show. Ok work done for the day. — Akshar (@AksharPathak) October 30, 2015

Or when he announced his the then-new book One Indian Girl and asked Twitterati to show off their phone camera skills.

.@chetan_bhagat Take a look sir, your book in the most beautiful backdrop. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/ZiXSuFs1tm — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) October 10, 2016

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.