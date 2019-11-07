Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Chetan Bhagat Took the Bait When Someone on Twitter Asked Who's the Most 'Overrated Indian Author'

Chetan Bhagat was also recently trolled for attending an ISRO event as a chief guest.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Chetan Bhagat Took the Bait When Someone on Twitter Asked Who's the Most 'Overrated Indian Author'
File image of Chetan Bhagat / News18.

Chetan Bhagat is no stranger to the online trolling world.

Be it his takes on daily-mundane happenings, his published material or the seemingly controversial posts that appear on his social media timelines every once in a while, the bestselling author from India has often become the punching bag of Twitterati.

Things weren't any different when a Twitter user, who goes by the handle @Advaidism, asked a simple question on the micro-blogging site on Tuesday.

"Guys, if I ask you to name the most overrated Indian author, what name comes to your mind at first?" the tweet read.

As the tweet went viral, one name in the responses stood out. It was... *drum rolls* Chetan Bhagat. Bhagat, who has often been at the receiving end of criticism for his writings despite selling them in millions, somehow came across the tweet and had a sense of humour about it.

While one would applaud Bhagat for being "self-aware", little did the bestselling author know that he had set himself up for the perfect online bait.

Bhagat singling out the "overrated" bit from the tweet got the most Chetan Bhagat response one could have imagined. Twitter user @RoflGandhi_ called the author "half reader", a play on his popular work from 2014 titled, 'Half Girlfriend' which later inspired a Bollywood movie by the same name.

As it turns out, on the SAME day, Bhagat became the butt of jokes online when he announced to his followers that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event. ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) had organised an event for the ongoing celebrations for World Space Week. Bhagat, who really has no background in aerospace engineering, getting an invitation to be the chief guest of honour at ISRO, one of the country's finest organisations, was a bit too much for some to digest.

Unfortunately enough for the author, these aren't the only two isolated cases of trolling he has faced. Here are some gems from the past.

Or when he announced his the then-new book One Indian Girl and asked Twitterati to show off their phone camera skills.



