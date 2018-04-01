GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chetan Bhagat Tweets He's Going to Join Congress. Many Don't Get it

"Couldn’t take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let’s make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me," wrote the 43-year-old in his tweet.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2018, 1:33 PM IST
Chetan Bhagat Tweets He's Going to Join Congress. Many Don't Get it
File photo of author Chetan Bhagat.
New Delhi: Author Chetan Bhagat took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he would join the Congress. He said that he would support the Grand Old Party during the upcoming Karnataka elections and needs the blessings of all "in what is a big move" for him.

"Couldn’t take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let’s make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me," wrote the 43-year-old in his tweet.




Fret not fellow Twitterati, this was a joke by Bhagat pulled on the momentous occasion of April Fools' Day. The link at the end of the tweet takes one to the Wikipedia page on Fools' Day. While some users were quick to make the connection, others did not see the light.































That escalated quickly!

Then there were some who eventually got the joke but were heartbroken when they first read it.










For those who fell for the prank and tweeted their disappointment or congratulations to the author, one can only hope they eventually do get it.

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
