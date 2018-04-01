Chetan Bhagat Tweets He's Going to Join Congress. Many Don't Get it
"Couldn’t take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let’s make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me," wrote the 43-year-old in his tweet.
File photo of author Chetan Bhagat.
Couldn’t take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let’s make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me. Details here: https://t.co/DcVhWYV3Kx— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 1, 2018
Fret not fellow Twitterati, this was a joke by Bhagat pulled on the momentous occasion of April Fools' Day. The link at the end of the tweet takes one to the Wikipedia page on Fools' Day. While some users were quick to make the connection, others did not see the light.
But u have made mistake by joining congress ,how u can support a corrupt party , we were not accepting this from u— Sujeet (@Sujeet16186493) April 1, 2018
Wrong move also unexpected from u .. I have read many articles before u were against them how come just for being into power u r supporting these corrupted party and praising RG who dun even know what India wants ? Think thousand times before u make it officially— Sumit Verma (@katsboyfrnd) April 1, 2018
If you join congress ....i will join ISIS . लगी शर्त !— Spiritual (@mayankkumartiw7) April 1, 2018
When personal interest overtake nation interest - What a change Mr Chetan of opinion - Still wish u all the best— manjit singh (@kanwalg) April 1, 2018
Chetan Ji, wish you all the best but do it alone or with some other mature and nationalist in congress, if any! Don’t bank on @RahulGandhi he has sunk many!— Dinesh Pokhariyal (@Pokhariyal) April 1, 2018
#HappyJumlaDivas. I used to read your books but have stopped it and do not purchase your books any more. People who support autocratic leadership can't be a role model. Good luck to you.— Sourav Sinha (@sourav_sinha) April 1, 2018
I will unfollow you, Congress ne desh ko bhech Diya aur aap Congress join kar rahe ho, batao modi je acche pm hai ya lalu or Rahul or mulayam. I hate you for joining congress— Anant Kumar (@AnantKu00785770) April 1, 2018
Wrong decision— Pradip Khimani (@pradipkhimani) April 1, 2018
People doubt your integrity
We didn't expect this from you
We should always be with those who have national interest such as @narendramodi sir
You are in a wrong direction
Welcome.— Dr Amol R Deshmukh (@dramoldeshmukh) April 1, 2018
There is need for Congress believers to come together to restore the original Congress values - viz. India is a fair home to everyone
Economic, social & political Fairness for every citizen!
Your writings and thoughts will help propogate these values!
Mr. Chetan,— Jatin upadhayay (@009Jatin) April 1, 2018
We all know u r from group of Siddhu
And as far as Congress joining is concerned
Writing book is ok but supporting Congressies I'd supporting India divide movement
Now I can see your face in this pic pic.twitter.com/St1Xxt8Nrm
That escalated quickly!
Then there were some who eventually got the joke but were heartbroken when they first read it.
Dude my heart just skipped a beat. Ugliest #AprilFool joke.— Shashank (@shashankupadhy_) April 1, 2018
Don't do it
Ever
Ever
You really scared me man 😂 😂 😂— Nishant Tripathi (@Nishant81665548) April 1, 2018
For some moments , you stopped my heart beat.. pic.twitter.com/4uiC6mU2m2— Arvind kumar maurya (@arvindroh) April 1, 2018
For those who fell for the prank and tweeted their disappointment or congratulations to the author, one can only hope they eventually do get it.
Also Watch
