Chetan Bhagat Told 'Elite' Critics 'Don't Write Rubbish' For Sushant Singh Rajput's Film. It Backfired

Amid raging debate regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood film industry, author Chetan Bhagat has joined the bandwagon too.

On Tuesday, the writer led a diatribe against "snobbish", "English-speaking" film critics.

"Dear stars," he wrote.

"You make tens, maybe hundreds of crores. A country of a billion people loves you. Isn't that enough? Do you really need validation from phony, English speaking evil critics, who caused mental health issues leading to a star's death? Stop patronizing them, please," the author wrote.

In a further tweet, he laid out a "warning" for critics. with Rajput's last film set for a posthumous release, Bhagat called out to critics and asked them to not be "over smart".

"Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act over-smart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching," he wrote.

But Bhagat's one specific sentence 'Don't write rubbish' has led to netizens taking a dig at the author.

What Young India Certainly Doesn’t Want is Chetan Bhagat—famous for coining the absolutely unnecessary term “Half-Girlfriend”—telling the country how to write. — Poulomi Das (@PouloCruelo) July 21, 2020

Chetan Bhagat saying "Don't write rubbish" is peak 2020. https://t.co/VmP3WjNl1a — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 21, 2020

Absolutely. Writing rubbish is his domain. https://t.co/P7lY9MTRWh — Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) July 21, 2020

"Write sensibly." What a world we'd have if Mr Bhagat even remotely practiced what he preached. https://t.co/HfWYANtkgN — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) July 21, 2020

The 'One Night at the Call Centre' author alleged that he had also been "driven to suicide" after Vidhu Vinod Chopra bullied him and denied him credit for "3 Idiots".

Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

The tweets did not sit well with many on social media including film critic Anupama Chopra. "Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does," she wrote.

Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does! https://t.co/yhkBUd8VSQ — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) July 21, 2020

The tweets have led to debate on Twitter with some calling out Bhagat for threatening critics like Chopra for doing their job.

And as a public figure, you think it's okay to threaten professionals for doing their job? YOU need to tweet sensibly first. You are just playing to the gallery. Shame on you — Shomini Sen (@shominisen) July 21, 2020

Yet others spoke in support of the author.

If a super success like @chetan_bhagat can be put into depression, imagine the lot of smaller guys. Yes, Bollywood, not Hindi film industry, is populated by people with small fragile egos. https://t.co/Ct7hsEzMsm — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@RatanSharda55) July 21, 2020

Bhagat's tweets come amid raging controversy regarding the actor's death with many in the Bollywood facing flak and outrage.