4-MIN READ

Chetan Sakariya Bags Twin Wickets on ODI Debut, Twitter Recalls His Inspiring Journey

Cricket fans who have followed Chetan Sakariya's journey in 2021, an extremely tumultuous year for the young gun, were glad that the cricketer was handed a chance and he made something out of it. (Photo: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Cricket fans who have followed Chetan Sakariya's journey in 2021, an extremely tumultuous year for the young gun, were glad that the cricketer was handed a chance and he made something out of it. (Photo: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Chetan Sakariya lost his father to coronavirus earlier this year. The left-arm pacer was playing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he lost another family member, his brother, in January.

With an unassailable lead of 2-0, Team India handed debuts to five players ahead of the third and final ODI game against Sri Lanka on Friday. While the inexperience may have cost Shikhar Dhawan’s side the match, there was plenty to take away from the lost cause, one being Chetan Sakariya’s debut in the Indian jersey. The Rajasthan Royals pacer picked up his maiden wicket in the form of Bhanuka Rajapaksa (65) when K Gowtham (another debutant) took a splendid catch at fine leg to dismiss him after the Lankan batter was dropped by Dhawan for 31 while Sakariya dropped him 11 runs later.

Sakariya’s second wicket was more fulfilling for the viewers to watch when he followed up his maiden international wicket with a slower ball. Completely deceived by the variation, Dhananjaya de Silva fell caught and bowled.

Cricket fans who have followed Sakariya’s journey in 2021, an extremely tumultuous year for the young gun, were glad that the cricketer was handed a chance and he made something out of it. Sakariya’s bowling figures read in his first One-Day match read: 8-0-34-2.

Earlier this year, Chetan Sakariya’s father Kanjibhai succumbed to the coronavirus. The left-arm pacer was playing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he lost his brother in January this year.

In an interview, the 22-year-old Sakariya said the payment he received from his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals was being used for helping his family in their ‘toughest time’.

Sakariya further said he’s the only breadwinner in his family with cricket the lone source of income. Had IPL not happened for even a month, it would have been tougher for him.

Meanwhile, three wickets apiece for spinners Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama followed by half-centuries for Avishka Fernando (76) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (65) helped Sri Lanka to a consolation three-wicket win in third ODI, which was reduced to 47 overs a side due to rain. It was Sri Lanka’s first ODI victory at home against India in nine years.

Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

first published:July 24, 2021, 10:10 IST