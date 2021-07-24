Chetan Sakariya Bags Twin Wickets on ODI Debut, Twitter Recalls His Inspiring Journey

With an unassailable lead of 2-0, Team India handed debuts to five players ahead of the third and final ODI game against Sri Lanka on Friday. While the inexperience may have cost Shikhar Dhawan’s side the match, there was plenty to take away from the lost cause, one being Chetan Sakariya’s debut in the Indian jersey. The Rajasthan Royals pacer picked up his maiden wicket in the form of Bhanuka Rajapaksa (65) when K Gowtham (another debutant) took a splendid catch at fine leg to dismiss him after the Lankan batter was dropped by Dhawan for 31 while Sakariya dropped him 11 runs later.

Sakariya’s second wicket was more fulfilling for the viewers to watch when he followed up his maiden international wicket with a slower ball. Completely deceived by the variation, Dhananjaya de Silva fell caught and bowled.

Cricket fans who have followed Sakariya’s journey in 2021, an extremely tumultuous year for the young gun, were glad that the cricketer was handed a chance and he made something out of it. Sakariya’s bowling figures read in his first One-Day match read: 8-0-34-2.

So Happy for Chetan Sakariya. Guy lost his Brother, His Father, was Financially Taken aback. And today he is making debut for India.A proper left arm bowler and can swing too. India needs him. Hope he outperforms everyone in the bowling unit. Deserves every Happiness ❤️ — Aditya Pandey (@Tweet_by_Aditya) July 23, 2021

January 2021 - Chetan Sakariya's brother passes away April 2021 - Chetan Sakariya makes his IPL debut May 2021 - Chetan Sakariya's father passes away July 2021 - Chetan Sakariya makes his India debut What a rollercoaster of a year for him! #INDvSL — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh94) July 23, 2021

Lost His Father & Brother , Selected to SL Series as a net bowler , Got Opportunity to Play the Final ODI & Giving Brkthru to India On Critical Stage Sakariya Gets his Debut Wkt 🔥#INDvsSL— Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) July 23, 2021

Sakariya is having a Great dayA brilliant Catch, 2 very good wicket on debut!!!His father, brother must be happy from heaven!!Way to go lad!!Make your father, brother and nation more proud!! #chetansakariya#INDvSL #SLvsIND— Gaurav Taparia (@whogaurav12) July 23, 2021

Chetan Sakariya within a few months Lost his brother as he took his own life Lost his father to Covid Despite all the hardships, played a fantastic IPL season, made it to Team India and got his first International wicket. Dreams come true for strongest of souls. #INDvSL — Roshan Rai (@ItsRoshanRai) July 23, 2021

Born in a poor family, this young lad dared to dream. Lost his brother to suicide and his father to COVID in a span of a few months. Didn’t stop dreaming. Today, he makes his India debut. Today, he fulfils his dream.Take a bow Chetan Sakariya, you deserve this.#SLvsIND pic.twitter.com/4zPaU5BYEV — Aari (@aari_stocrat) July 23, 2021

REMEMBER THE NAME "CHETAN SAKARIYA" This man lost his brother while he was playing #RanjiTrophy,his father was bedridden.Chetan's father is an auto driver. His father once told him,"this game is a rich man sport." But this passionate guy never took his eyes off cricket. pic.twitter.com/2jdlYhr22k— Ghanshyam jangid (follow back💯) (@Ghesu18) July 23, 2021

Earlier this year, Chetan Sakariya’s father Kanjibhai succumbed to the coronavirus. The left-arm pacer was playing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he lost his brother in January this year.

In an interview, the 22-year-old Sakariya said the payment he received from his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals was being used for helping his family in their ‘toughest time’.

Sakariya further said he’s the only breadwinner in his family with cricket the lone source of income. Had IPL not happened for even a month, it would have been tougher for him.

Meanwhile, three wickets apiece for spinners Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama followed by half-centuries for Avishka Fernando (76) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (65) helped Sri Lanka to a consolation three-wicket win in third ODI, which was reduced to 47 overs a side due to rain. It was Sri Lanka’s first ODI victory at home against India in nine years.

Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

