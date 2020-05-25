Chew it! Rats are Going to Get More Aggressive Once Lockdown Ends





The US-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an advisory regarding aggressive rodent behaviour in the near future.

According to CDC, the rodents might become really aggressive and attacking in the post lockdown period. One of the reasons for this behaviour might be there search for food, which has been limited to a few sources in the lockdown period.



As humans will return to their normal life, scattering food here and there, rats can end up being more aggressive than the past. The advisory read, “Rodents rely on the food and waste generated by these establishments [restaurants]. Community-wide closures have led to a decrease in food available to rodents.”







The rodents are now looking for new sources of food, reaching to the spaces which have once been restricted to them. The CDC warned that ‘environmental health and rodent control programs may see an increase’ in the requests to eliminate these rodents.







The health organization has requested people and organizations to take up important preventive measures. These include “sealing up the access, removing debris, keeping garbage in tightly covered bins, and removing pet and bird food from their yards”.







There is no doubt about the fact that just like humans, starvation can make these rodents behave in an aggressive way. Therefore, everyone is advised to take care of their surroundings and keep it as clean as possible.





