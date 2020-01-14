Chhapaak's IMDB Rating Falls After Users Leave 1-Stars Blaming Deepika's JNU Visit

After fake cancelled tickets and calling for a Boycott of the movie, trolls seemed to have found another way to downplay Chhapaak.

Chhapaak, which released last Friday has been downvoted on IMDB, a popular movie rating platform, to 4.4 from its original score of 4.6 as over 5,000 users left a rating of "one star."

The movie is based on a young woman trying to rebuild her life after a man throws acid in her face on a public street in New Delhi in 2005, and based on Laxmi Agarwal.

On IMDB, while there are over 10,075 user ratings, over 5,500 of these ratings are "1-star ratings." While there are less than 300 reviews, most of the reviewers who left a one star rating, have a clear indication that it does not actually concern the movie, but Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU to meet JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.

Below is an image of some of the reviews left behind, citing the reason for their 1-star rating.

Deepika Padukone in a surprise visit had on 7th February arrived near JNU where student leaders were addressing a gathering. They were condemning the attack on Varsity students by some masked men and women. She was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU. She had met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence. Padukone did not address the meeting and left after an hour.

After her move, trolls tried to make #BoycottChhapaak by all tweeting the same photo of the exact same 'cancelled' tickets.

Many IT cell members have booked and cancelled exact same ticket for #Chappak #boycottchhapaak Gold - A10, A8, A9 🙆🙆 pic.twitter.com/6TDiGPLeO4 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 8, 2020

