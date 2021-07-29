Sahdev Dirdo shot to fame in 2019 with his rendition of ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar,’ and he’s become an online phenomenon once again with the song two years later. The youngster was seen standing in front of his instructor while he sang in the brief footage, which has received over 9 million views on Instagram. The video was shot two years ago but only recently appeared on social media, sparking the viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar social media craze, which has included celebrities, influencers, and even police organisations.

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited Sahadev, who lives in the Naxal-affected Sukma area. The CM honoured him and shared the same on Twitter. Sahdev can be seen standing with the chief minister and his aides in the video. He sings the song that made him a viral sensation again at their request.

Earlier this week, Baghel complimented Sahdev on Twitter, writing in Hindi, “Sahdev ko bachpan mein Chhattisgarh aur poore desh ka itna saara pyaar mil raha hai. (Sahdev has received so much love fromChhattisgarh a well as the entire country). " “Main iss bachche ke ujjwal bhavishya ki kaamna hoon. (I pray for his bright future)".

सहदेव को बचपन में छत्तीसगढ़ और पूरे देश का इतना सारा प्यार मिल रहा है।मैं इस बच्चे के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ।https://t.co/Szla37o6PU — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) July 24, 2021

Fans of his song include Badshah as well. When the video went viral, Bollywood artist Rapper Badshah’s remix only added to the song’s fame. On July 16, Badshah shared a remix of the song on Instagram, which has been seen 54.9 million times. Badshah reached out to Sahdev and offered to do a duet with him. He spoke with the youngster through a video conference and invited him to Chandigarh.

Twitter users were blown away by the chief minister’s encounter with Sahdev, praising his singing abilities, and offering to assist him. People are hopeful that now that the child has gained the attention of the state CM, he would have a better education and possibilities in life.

What is your reaction to this story?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here