Chhattisgarh Couple Exchange 'Varmala' with Bamboo Sticks to Maintain Social Distancing During Wedding

The deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has brought normal life to a full stop. Some, however, are finding creative ways to restore normalcy and go about performing ordinary activities like getting married with extraordinary measures. A couple from Chhattisgrah, for instance, recently got married amid the pandemic, while ensuring total social distancing even between themselves. In a video that has been going viral on Twitter, the couple can be seen exchanging wedding garlands using bamboo sticks in order to maintain social distancing.

The video was shared on the microblogging platform by the additional transport commissioner of Chhattisgarh Dipanshu Kabra. Event managers are coming up with bizarre new ways to make marriages happen in keeping with Covid-19 protocols amid the pandemic, Kabra wrote in Hindi in the caption accompanying the video.

While the IPS officer’s tweet went viral on Twitter and got many laughs, some wondered if it was at all necessary to get married at a time when the rest of the country was grappling with severe challenges posed by the Covid-19. On Tuesday, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the two crore mark with 3.57 lakh new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2.22 lakh with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 2,02,82,833.

the rising number of cases have caused many couples who were planning to get married this year to postpone their plans or, like the Chhattisgarh couple, apart from their times and made innovative changes. A couple from Madhya Pradesh, for instance, got married inside a Covud-19 ward wearing PPE kits last month after the groom tested positive for Covid-19. The small ceremony, which left many bemused and surprised on social media, was attended by a handful of guests in PPE suits including a priest who consolidated the wedding.

