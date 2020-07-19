Chhattisgarh Forest Beat Guard Takes on Officials for Cutting Trees in Reserve Area in Viral Video

Days after a police constable in Gujarat made headlines for taking on a BJP minister's son for violating lockdown norms, a beat cop Chhattisgarh has been going viral on Twitter for taking two senior forest officials for allowing the illegal cutting of trees.

The incident occurred in the reserve area of Kathghora forest in Korba, Chhattisgarh. In a video of the incident that is now going viral on social media, forest beat officer Shekhar Ratre can be seen refusing to allow forest ranger Mrityunjay Sharma to fell trees without official documentation. Ratre had caught Sharma along with another forest ranger and 11 workers, felling bamboo trees in the reserved area.

"You may be a deputy forest ranger but I am the beat officer in this area and I will not allow the felling of the threes," Ratre can be heard saying. An embarrassed Sharma can be seen arguing that he was not felling trees illegally but only trimming the ones that had been damaged or dying.

Ratre, however, refused to budge and asked the rangers to show him the permission signed by the divisional forest officer. He even told them that cutting bamboos in the forest reserve area is not permitted and that this was not even the right season for it.

शाबाश...छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरबा में कटघोरा वन में अवैध कटाई करते बीट गार्ड ने रेंजर सहित डिप्टी रेंजर और 11 मजदूरों को रंगे हाथों पकड़ लिया. इसके बाद वन अधिनियम के तहत सभी पर केस बना दिया गया. बीट गार्ड ने कहा रेंजर हैं तो अपने लिए होंगे. आप अपराधी हो. खड़े-खड़े वर्दी उतरवा दूंगा. pic.twitter.com/ZcX9L8QeEt — अजयेंद्र राजन (@AjayendraR) July 18, 2020

The video went viral on social media, prompting Kathghora DFO Kshama Farooqui to launch an inquiry into the incident.

Woman police constable Sunita Yadav, who had a confrontation with a minister's son over lockdown violation which led to his arrest here in Gujarat, claimed she has resigned from service.

