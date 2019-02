Chhattisgarh Man Offers Rs 10 Off on Chicken Leg Piece For Chanting 'Pakistan Murdabad'

Chhattisgarh: A food stall owner in Jagdalpur is offering a discount of ₹10 on chicken leg piece to customers who say 'Pakistan Murdabad'. Anjal Singh, stall owner says,"Pak never valued humanity&they never will.That's why everyone should say Pakistan Murdabad from their hearts" pic.twitter.com/ugEN8N5L5E

— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019

After a suicide blast that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers on Thursday, social media turned into a hotbed for hate and bigotry. With people in both nations baying for each other's blood and warmongers enjoying a free reign on social media, some disturbing reactions have stood out."Pakistan Murdabad naare lagane par leg piece mein Rs 10 ki chhoot, (10 Rupees off on chicken leg piece for customers who chant 'Pakistan Murdabad')," welcomes the banner of Anjal Singh's food stall in Jagdalpur, reports ANI.Singh believes that Pakistan has "never valued humanity" and "never will" and those customers who share similar thoughts and chant anti-Pakistan slogans will get a special discount of 10 rupees on the chicken leg piece they order.This isn't the first time an Indian has exhibited "great marketing of nationalism" post the ghastly terror attack. Recently, an unverified video of a man went viral on Twitter which showed him standing in the middle of a busy market road and attempting to sell shoes to passers-by using 'Pakistan Murdabad' (Death to Pakistan) as his catchphrase. The video was posted on Monday by Delhi-based Urdu poet Imran Pratapgarhi.