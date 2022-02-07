Chhattisgarh Man's Wedding Invitation Has Some Connection With Aadhaar. Read to Find

It’s wedding season in India. As part of preparations, a Chhattisgarh-based man’s wedding card has become the centre of attraction and discussion on the internet. The man, a government employee, has displayed his allegiance to his job by modelling his wedding invites after an Aadhaar identification card.

The man, named Lohit Singh, is a resident of Jashpur in Chhattisgarh. The card’s layout will surely confuse you at first glance. Needless to say, it has gone viral and everyone is talking about the creativity in the card.

Singh is a resident of the Ankira village of Jashpur district. The card has all the details of the wedding but in the layout of an Aadhaar card. Instead of Aadhaar number, the date of marriage and barcode have also been given. His name, his bride’s name, and venue of the wedding — all are mentioned in the Aadhaar style. Lohit Singh runs a public service centre in the village itself.

Interestingly, his job also involves printing Aadhaar Cards for the residents of his village, duplicate and original. His card, however, is not meant for door-to-door distribution; instead, it is just a digital invitation that he sent his guests via mail.

Even before this, quite a few wedding cards have made headlines for their quirky content. In one of these cards, the demands related to the farmers’ movement were written. A few months back, a lawyer printed out his wedding cards in the style of a court summon. In another one, the host appealed to his guests to follow social distancing.

