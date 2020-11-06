Chhattisgarh Potter Flooded with Orders for Designing Diya That Burns for 24 Hours ahead of Diwali

The Hindu festival of Diwali is around the corner and an integral part of the festivities are earthen lamps or 'diyas'. And a potter from Chhattisgarh is going viral for designing a one of a kind 'diya' that can stay lit for over 24 hours.

The potter, named Ashok Chakradhar, from Kondagaon, has found a way to avoid manually refilling the oil in the lamp by designing it in such a way that it automatically fills up with oil once it runs out.

With India pushing for more 'Atma-nirbharta' and 'Make in India', more and more people are supporting local potters on the eve of this year's festival of lights'. And Chakradhari's lamps have been a hit. The potter told ANI while describing the lamp he made, "I learnt making this lamp watching several techniques online. I've received a good number of orders for making more such lamps."

Chhattisgarh: Ashok Chakradhari, a potter in Kondagaon, has designed an earthen lamp in which flow of oil is circulated automatically. He says, "I learnt making this lamp watching several techniques online. I've received a good number of orders for making more such lamps." pic.twitter.com/oIfwmSu1qA — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Chakradhari has been in the profession since his father taught the skills of the trade to him, he told Better India. A father to three girls, he says he has earned his livelihood from pottery all his life and is always ready to innovate and learn something new from the craft. His eldest daughter helps him out in his work while the younger two are studying.

Always on the lookout for innovative ideas for pottery creations, Chakradhari one day saw this lamp that had a structure filled with oil over it and that gave him the idea to design something similar for Diwali.

He decided to watch many videos on the internet to perfect the lamp. He set upon building it in three steps, starting with the lamp, then the dome-like structure that will hold the oil inside and a tube attaching the first two.

He says it took him five or six tries to get the design right, but within a week he was able to successfully build one.

After he made his first such lamp, it impressed locals so much that they bought 100 from him last year. He again made these lamps this year during Durga Puja and sold 100 of them at Rs200 each.

As word of his creation spread, Chakradhari also shared a video of the same on his Faceboook account and it went viral. So much so that he has been receiving phone calls from across the country who wanted to enquire how to place orders and get the lamps delivered. The potter said he had recieved 200 phone calls from people all over the country so far.

Chakradhari's creativity does not end with the earthen lamps. He also sculpts decorative items and statues of horses, elephants and fountains as and when he gets orders for them. He also makes coffee mugs, dinner sets, water pots. Although he doesn't have a store, people crom from all over the village to buy his lamps.