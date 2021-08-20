Chhattisgarh Youth is Walking 1100 Km to Meet Prime Minister Modi

Conveying messages of “unity in diversity and nationalism", a youth from Surajpur district of Chhattishgarh is walking all the way to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajiv Rajwade, a native of Sohagpur village in Surajpur district, had set out on this arduous journey on foot holding the tricolour in hands on August 10 with a task of covering 1,100 km over the next few days.

Brimming with a deep sense of patriotism, the youth says he wishes to convey messages of unity in diversity and nationalism to one and all. Upon reaching New Delhi, he has a solitary wish of meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose policies and vision has inspired him immensely.

“I wish to greet the Prime Minister on behalf of the entire Chhattisgarh population," said Rajiv, speaking to News18 during the course of his foot march.

“Schemes such as Ujjawala yojana, Ayushman and Kisan Samman, have immensely benefitted the poor and down-trodden everywhere including in Chhattisgarh, which is why I wish to thank the Prime Minister personally and also hope that he yet again serves the nation in the same capacity the next time," said the young man.

The response has been overwhelming for Rajiv in the journey so far.

People greet him everywhere with a salute to the national flag, he claimed, adding that BJP leaders like former CM Dr Raman Singh and senior leader Dharamlal Kaushik met him and encouraged him for his journey.

People were delighted when they heard about his cause and also raised patriotic slogans with him. Asked how he plans to undertake this tedious journey on foot, Rajiv said that when someone holds a tricolour in hands, nothing seems impossible.

