Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Authorities are Offering 2kg Tomatoes in Return for Getting Vaccine Jab

As countries across the world are giving freebies to people for getting vaccinated, the state of Chattisgarh in India has come up with a similar plan to lure residents to get the vaccine - lush tomatoes. According to reports, authorities in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur district are offering 2 kg tomatoes to all those getting a vaccine with the aim of encouraging more people to get the jab.

The strategy has been deployed across hospitals in Bijapur that are administering the Covid-19 vaccine. District official Purshottam Sallur told ANI that the free tomatoes were being given to encourage more people in the district to get the vaccine. We appealed to vegetable vendors, they supplied [the tomatoes] to the municipality," Sallur said. And it seems that the efforts have not been in vain.

According to the report, the prospect of getting free tomatoes - a kilogram of tomatoes costs about Rs 40 - has been pulling large crowds of people to hospitals across the district to get their vaccine jabs.

As India grapples with the surge in coronavirus cases, the Centre on Tuesday announced that all above 18 years of age will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination from May 1 and allowed private hospitals and states to be able to buy doses directly from manufacturers.

With the onslaught of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, India is reporting over 10,000 fresh cases and 60 deaths per hour on an average since Sunday, data from the Union Health Ministry shared suggests.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here