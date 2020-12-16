Chhattisgarh's Sniffer Dog Awarded ‘Cop of the Month’ after Solving Multiple Robbery Cases

For the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh Police, a sniffer dog has been awarded for helping in solving several robbery cases. Along with the squad’s sniffer dog, the award was also given to two police personnel for their outstanding service.

One of the personnel is the dog, Ruby’s, handler Virendra and other is from their legal section.

ANI took to Twitter to shared the news along with some pictures.

Chhattisgarh: For the first time in Raigarh district, a police sniffer dog has been awarded 'Cop of the month', along with dog handler."Our tracker dog Ruby solved many cases, including Sarangarh Royal palace robbery case, by giving vital clues," says SP Raigarh Santosh Singh. pic.twitter.com/rz2XE7Y8el — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Speaking to the media, Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP), Santosh Singh said that they reward the police personnel every month for their good work and efforts and encourage them by awarding them as ‘cop of the month.’ Along with the award, the police personnel also received some cash prize for their outstanding service. “Their pictures are shared in different police stations as well to encourage them,” he added while briefing the media.

Singh also shared that Ruby, the sniffer dog, has solved notable robbery cases by tracing vital clues, including Sarangarh Royal Palace robbery case. He said that Ruby and her handler Virendra tracked down two silver trays worth Rs 6 lakh that were stolen from Sarangarh Raj Mahal. The duo not only did manage to recover the trays but also caught the thief, states SP Singh.

ANI shared the press briefing video on YouTube, and you can watch the video here:

Chattisgarh Police took to Twitter to applaud and appreciate the efforts and contribution of their dog squad and shared, “There is a significant role played by the dog squad in safeguarding the tricky and dangerous routes of Bastar. Sniffer dogs of domestic breeds like Budharu, Omu, Baiju and Bhuri can sniff oit and detect IEDs from a distance of 20 feet.”

बस्तर के जोखिम भरे रास्तों को महफूज बनाने के लिए सुरक्षा बलों की मदद करने में डॉग स्क्वॉड की भूमिका बेहद अहम है। इनमें बुधारू, ओमू, बैजू और भूरी जैसे देसी नस्ल के स्निफर डॉग 20 फीट दूर से भी आईईडी का पता सूंघ कर लगा लेते हैं। pic.twitter.com/3wm7No9nj4 — Chhattisgarh Police (@CG_Police) December 3, 2020

Earlier, a sniffer dog named Asha, a rescue dog by West Bengal Police, outperformed German Shepherds and Labradors in the police squad. She was the top dog in the drug-sniffing and elite bomb squad.

During the training, she could jump six-feet high, cross several hurdles and became the fastest runner and also the first-ever mixed-breed dog to join the 30-strong unit.

A sniffer dog is trained to serve in the force and help them by using its senses to track illegal and dangerous substances like explosives, currency, drugs, and blood, etc.

In August this year, two Indian Army dogs, Sophie and Vida took the internet by storm as they were awarded Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Commendations on the 74th Independence Day. Prime Minster Narenmdra Modi also praised their bravery during a counter-infiltration and counter terrorism operations during ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program.