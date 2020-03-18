Chicago Aquarium Penguins Are Roaming Freely, Meeting Dolphins After COVID-19 Lockdown

Planet of the penguins?

Now that most of Chicago is in self quarantine as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, penguins at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago seem to be having the time of their lives.

At present, over one lakh people have been infected by coronavirus which has already claimed seven thousand lives. In the United States and around the world, social distancing and self isolation are being hailed as only ways to contain the virus which is spreading faster than fire.

Naturally, in Chicago too, people are avoiding public places like the Aquarium. Taking advantage of the situation, managers at the Aquarium decided to set the penguins free temporarily and allowed them to roam about the place.

In photos and videos that have now gone viral, penguins can be seen waddling about the property. With no humans to get in the way, the penguins seem perfectly in their element as they visit their fellow zoomates.

One particular penguin named Wellington seemed particularly impressed by the fish there!

While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ftlow7iPHl — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020