Chicago Girl Surprises Neighbour with Home-baked Cake, Blogger Mom Shares Adorable Photo

We are facing tough times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it has only brought us closer to each other and made us sympathetic. More than ever before, people are reaching out to others — trying to win their company as the world battles the deadly virus. Recently, a food blogger posted a heartfelt picture of her daughter holding a birthday cake. Shared on May 25, the post has garnered more than 1,300 likes and 100 comments.

Chicago-based food blogger, Genie took to Instagram to share an adorable incident story of her daughter Danya, who had baked a scrumptious cake for their neighbour’s birthday. In her caption, Genie shared that just a few weeks before the neighbour’s birthday, Danya had celebrated her special day. Along with her father, she had gone to share her birthday cake with the neighbour. During their conversation, the neighbour — who lives alone — mentioned his birthday.

Danya remembered the date and decided to bake a cake for his special day. On the morning of her neighbour’s birthday, Danya arranged for all the ingredients needed to prepare the cake before she left for school. After returning, she baked the cake and took it over to her neighbour to surprise him.

The proud mother went on to say in her caption that the smile on her daughter and neighbour’s face was enough to light up an entire room. Expressing the pride in her daughter, she said that it’s rare to find people who truly care about others.

Many Instagram users dropped heart emojis in the comment section, while several others appreciated Danya for her kindness and caring nature. A comment read, “That is so sweet!” Another called her an incredible and adorable young lady. Danya’s sweet gesture not only made her neighbour’s birthday special but also brought a smile to many people’s faces.

