Chicago Kid, Who Spent First 1000 Days Of His Life in Hospital, Discharged

A child in Chicago, USA has been discharged from the hospital after almost 3 years. He has been in the hospital ever since he was born. Francesco Bruno left the La Rabida Hospital after spending the first 1000 days of his life there, Fox News reported on October 12.

The family members will be celebrating his third birthday in December, but it would be Francesco’s first time celebrating it at home. Until now, all that the kid knew was the hospital walls where he was constantly on a ventilator to help him breathe and tubes to help him feed.

Francesco was suffering from a rare disease called Skeletal Dysplasia, which causes the bones and joints in the patient to not develop properly. Francesco’s rib cage did not develop properly which affected his lungs. At the time of birth, the doctors speculated that he wouldn’t live past 30 days. But later on, their hard work paid off and today the child is fighting the rare disease with great courage.

Francesco’s parents have been in Child Care training for the past several weeks so that they can take good care of him. The child has gone through intense rehab and therapy along with innumerable surgeries due to which it has been possible for him to be safely discharged from the hospital.

Priscila Zinnia Puente, Francesco’s mother, told Fox News, “We’re overjoyed and very, very happy and ready to start a new chapter, a new adventure.” Francesco returned to the family’s Oak Park home where his siblings were eagerly waiting for him after returning from school.

Emanuele Bruno stated in an interview with WGN-TV, “For the last couple of weeks, every hour has felt like years,” adding that the family had been waiting for this moment for a long time. Hospital staff said while they’ll miss Francesco, they are extremely happy “to see him begin a new chapter in life.”

