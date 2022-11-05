Chicago School Principal Sacked After Student Wears Suspected Nazi Costume on Halloween

A Halloween costume at the Jones College Prep High School became a cause of an uproar. A student wore a German soldier uniform for the Halloween parade, which was interpreted to be a Nazi soldier’s ensemble. In a video, the student was caught goose-stepping across the stage during the school Halloween parade. A chorus of boos could be heard in the background. Due to the ensemble, other students of the school reported it to their principal, Joe Powers. However, the response was not as they expected.

Principal Powers said that the student was only dressed as a Communist-era East German soldier. According to NBC Chicago, on Monday, the principal in his note to staff wrote, “I tried to explain the context and time period of the uniform to the students who spoke with me, but apparently the student who wore the uniform may have told people it was from the 1940s.”

However, his stance seemed to have changed in his email to parents on Thursday. Powers acknowledged the situation should have been handled differently. He mentioned that as more information came to light, he realized the impact this had on the staff, students, and the school community. He acknowledged that the incident should have been handled with greater care and communicated with the school community more clearly about the incident. He added, “Let me say clearly and plainly that what occurred caused harm to many of our students and staff who recognized this as an act of antisemitism. Let me also say clearly and plainly that intolerance, bigotry, and bias-based behaviours have no place in our school.”

While Powers had recently survived the attempt to remove him from his position, Chicago Public Schools announced on Friday that he has been removed from “principal duties, effective immediately, pending the results”, reported Chicago Tribune. It was a result of his response to the incident. The Chicago Teachers Union has claimed that this is not the first time parents, teachers and support staff have raised concerns about the culture of intolerance at Jones. However, their complaints have always been ignored.

