Chicago Woman Spots Black Object Floating in Sky, Footage Leaves UFO Watchers Stumped

This world has a lot of hidden secrets and unanswered questions. Strange and bizarre occurrences often put people and experts in a dilemma. Spotting of Unidentified Flying Objects or UFOs are among these events. In one such incident, a woman from Chicago was “creeped out” when she saw a weird black object floating in the sky, reported Mirror. The woman whose name is Aiyana was left in “total confusion” after spotting the strange shape. The black wishbone shape with wings ending in a sphere, which could be seen in the video, was spotted by Aiyana from her terrace. The report quoted her saying, “I literally have no idea what it was. There is nothing comparable.” She further told that the object seemed like some ball with two long strings attached to it. The strings had knob attached to them in the middle and end.

The report further quoted Aiyana and her son saying that they had no idea what they had seen. They kept seeing the object until it was no more in sight. Aiyana said that the object floated in the south east direction with no significant movement. She added that the shape floated few miles in around 20 minutes.

To seek some clarity as to what that object was, Aiyana’s friend shared the surreal footage online with UFO watchers. But instead of getting any clarification, the UFO watchers themselves got bewildered, watching the object floating so calmly above the “windy city,” the report stated.

One of the watchers said, “I've never seen a balloon just hang still in the open air like that. It should bob, even if just a little."The watcher added that this could happen only if there was absolutely no wind.

Another watcher stumped by the footage said that they had no explanation. The person said that it seemed like some object hanging from a helicopter, sans helicopter.

One of them ruled out the possibility of the object being a balloon or rooftop antenna covered by clouds.

