Chicken Dinner and 'SUBG': Indian Food Apps are Making the Most of PUBG Ban

PUBG ban after fresh escalation between China and India in Ladakh has been a heartbreak to many. In fact, soon after the ban was announced on Wednesday, PUBG was the world's top trend. From Indian cricketers to students and youngsters, this game had everyone hooked to it and the ban just meant a feeling of dejection. But the ban had a silver lining, at least for brands who played with pun to roll out offers.

Creative teams of food delivery apps and food chains were the first ones to get the best out of the situation. Zomato had chicken dinner offers soon after the ban. The battle royale game promises the winner a highly coveted Chicken dinner as reward. Sorry gamers, no more chicken dinners.

RT if you're missing chicken dinner already — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) September 2, 2020

KFC too had some chicken dinner on offer after PUBG addicts were left high and dry following the ban.

Swiggy chipped in too.

Zoom into the pan for chicken dinner. pic.twitter.com/ahGC5y4sxM — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) September 2, 2020

Swiggy sent a mobile notification to its customers too where it tried to play with pun. "Want to ban a home-made SUBG?" they wrote in the message offering discounts.

Dating app Tinder joined the chorus too and wrote, "Maybe he'll stop playing games now."

Maybe he'll stop playing games now — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 2, 2020

But highlight of the trend remained food brands offering chicken dinners and ban on SUBG.

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh too played with words as he reacted to the news of PUBG getting banned. He posted a picture of him and Akshay Kumar from the promotions of Good Newz.

Ah Kadon Bhaana Vart Geya .. PUBG wala ... pic.twitter.com/9DitI1fvup — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

And when a fan asked him if he too loved the game, Dosanjh slayed it with his response. "SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI," he wrote.

Nahi Bhen Ji Mai SUB-G SUB-G Khelta Hu RASODE MAI https://t.co/BXo4PORSIh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2020

As part of the third crackdown on Chinese-owned apps and online platforms, the Government of India has now banned PUBG, the incredibly popular battle royale game that was pretty much a permanent fixture on the top of the charts on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. In fact, around 25% of all of PUBG’s global gamer base came from India—with online analytics firm SensorTower confirming in numbers over the summer that PUBG has seen more than 175 million game installation in India.