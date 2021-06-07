Chicken Nugget Shaped as a Very Sus 'Among Us' Crewmate Sells for Rs 72 Lakh

Move over NFTs, it may be the era for nuggets instead of non-fungible tokens. In what will be one of the most bizarre things to have sold online after an intense bidding war, a single McDonald’s chicken nugget shaped like a crewmate from the popular multiplayer game Among Us has just sold for a record $99,997 on eBay. The nugget started off at a humble price - being listed for just 99 cents on May 28th. For a while, after it was listed, there were no bids. Then, two days after it was first listed, somebody placed an (at the time) astonishingly high $14,869.69 first bid on the nugget, and then the Internet just did its thing. The final price of $99,997.00 was made late evening on June 3.

It may seem like a lot - but that’s the price you pay for hype. Other than being just a crewmate shaped nugget, it also came from the K-Pop BTS meal. But can the nugget actually be eaten or is it all just the price of hype? The seller mentioned that the nugget “will be Frozen and then Air sealed to ensure freshness with secure shipping method."

There was also a note: “This food product has an average expiration of about 14 days and will be delivered prior to expiration."

When the news of the nugget made its way on Twitter, Xbox (of all platforms) replied to the message to at-least include Szechuan dipping sauce. Turns out the seller has decided to include it.

For that price it must come with Szechuan Sauce.— Xbox (@Xbox) June 1, 2021

The seller added, however, that the condition of the nugget is “Used". Almost like it’s an imposter.

Among Us is an online multiplayer social deduction game, developed and published by American game studio InnerSloth and released on June 15, 2018. The game takes place in a space-themed setting where players each take on one of two roles, most being Crewmates, and a predetermined number being Impostors. After the PUBG ban in India, the game has reached immense popularity, and in world rankings, amassed nearly 400,000 concurrent Steam players last week, surpassing the veteran PUBG franchise. A team of several players start, and one or two among them is an ‘imposter.’ The imposter’s job is to sabotage tasks and kill the crew. The crew’s job is to carry out individual tasks and find the imposter.

