'Chicken Royale': Prince William Peeping Inside a KFC Joint Is Puzzling Everyone

Seems like even British Royals cannot hide their love for a KFC chicken after several pictures of Prince William looking into a KFC restaurant started doing the rounds on the internet.

The incident happened when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were out on an official trip and Prince William was photographed peeking into the restaurant through a glass window. KFC’s social media team were quick to take this opportunity and tweeted a series of pun getting quite the laughs from netizens.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were walking up to one of the billboards showcasing Middleton’s Hold Still photography project, which is a community exhibition in London’s Waterloo when Prince William was spotted looking through the window of a KFC outlet.

The Duke even waved to people sitting inside before walking on and the moment was captured in photographs which are now inspiring netizens to come up with their own version of memes.

William whispered quietly to himself; “Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing” pic.twitter.com/oKlQPiV3YJ — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

I’m sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

Okay, I am having a good laugh with this tweet. The future King William now makes me want to get some chicken littles along with mix of crispy and grill chickens at @kfc. 😂 — FlyingBoomerang (@flyingboomerang) October 20, 2020

KFC does hit different in Europe. So much tastier than USA. — Jane Austen (@RonDumbleroar) October 20, 2020

Chicken Royale 🐔 👑 — Peter Mawson (@latics_lad) October 20, 2020

We hope the Prince went home and tucked into a big fat bowl of KFC's juicy chicken thighs.